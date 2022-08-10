Result of AGM

10 August 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 10 August 2022 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire, Miss Cecilia McAnulty, Mr Frank Neale and to elect as a director Miss Ranjan Ramparia.

Mr Alastair Conn did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has resigned as director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 10,064,251 319,589 18,646 30,537 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.6p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 10,124,440 260,860 47,710 13 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 9,004,215 368,064 680,940 379,804 4 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director 9,693,603 352,249 294,272 92,899 5 To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a director 9,435,817 331,319 244,603 421,284 6 To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director 9,680,169 318,575 201,751 232,528 7 To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director 9,401,053 368,064 438,913 224,993 8 To elect Miss R K Ramparia as a director 9,394,118 331,319 289,717 417,869 9 To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 9,246,833 336,009 355,987 494,194 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 9,839,680 331,319 39,659 222,365 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 9,941,183 337,399 115,212 39,229 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 9,358,472 307,266 534,621 232,664 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 9,882,866 328,768 209,321 12,068

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

