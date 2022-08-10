New Payments Website is First Publication to Bring a Pioneering Community Model Approach to the Payments and FinTech Space

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New online publication entitled Payments Review launches; will businesses and payments technologies finally have a place to exchange ideas and drive meaningful innovation in this $360 billion industry?

Research shows that despite the explosion of payments technologies, consumer satisfaction with merchants' services providers is actually in decline.

As payments and FinTech companies struggle to connect with consumers, Payments Review, a new publication from the founders of Merchant Fraud Journal, has launched. The launch responds to a specific market need. Despite the crowded media ecosystem, no payments and FinTech resource works on the highly successful community-based, crowdsourced industry publication model pioneered by Merchant Fraud Journal in the e-commerce fraud prevention space.

"We've seen how enthusiastically both technology providers have responded to a publication founded on a community model," said Bradley Chalupski, co-founder and Editor-in-chief of Payments Review. "When we saw that customer satisfaction with payments services providers is actually in decline, we decided to act. Payments Media aims to get away from the corporate tone of the discussions surrounding payments and FinTech. Our goal is to deliver insights in a way that invites all industry stakeholders to share the stories behind the innovations and businesses that this technology makes possible."

Payments Review is designed to be a resource of crowdsourced knowledge from industry leaders, as well as successful SMB and enterprise companies. Topics include payment processing, payment security, digital banking, and more.

