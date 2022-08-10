Katherine Schulze Joins MissionSquare Retirement to Lead the Company’s Legal and Corporate Affairs Team

Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement announced today that Katherine Schulze has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for directing the company’s legal, compliance, risk, and government affairs strategy.

“Kate joins MissionSquare Retirement as a seasoned executive who is highly regarded for her legal and public policy expertise in the financial services industry,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement. “The financial services landscape is complicated, and the company will benefit from Kate’s deep experience as we continue to deliver the highest quality retirement services for public sector employees.”

“Public service workers face so many challenges today, particularly when it comes to protecting their financial security,” Schulze said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help MissionSquare Retirement skillfully navigate the complex legal and public policy landscape that impacts retirement planning. In doing so, we can continue to deliver exceptional retirement security outcomes for public service workers who support our communities across the country.”

Prior to joining MissionSquare Retirement, Kate had a distinguished 26-year career with Transamerica where she most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Ethics Officer and Associate General Counsel. Earlier in her career, Kate worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and spent four years as Senior Counsel, Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She holds a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

