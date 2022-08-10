Five Centura Health Hospitals Receive Medicare 5-star Rating For Quality

CENTENNIAL, COLO., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the Colorado and western Kansas region's health care leader, is proud to share that five of its hospitals are recognized with 5-Star ratings for overall hospital quality by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in its August hospital quality ratings release:

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Penrose Hospital

St. Francis Hospital

St. Anthony North Hospital

Mercy Hospital

This marks the seventh consecutive 5-Star rating for Mercy, the third for Penrose and St. Francis, the second for St. Anthony North, and the first for Castle Rock since Medicare began releasing the data in July 2016.

These hospitals are five of only 14 in Colorado to receive a 5-Star rating for overall hospital quality in the most recent release. Nationally, only 429 hospitals - 13.5 percent of hospitals - received a 5-Star rating. The most common rating in this release was 3-stars.

“We first embarked on our Safety First, People Always journey because we believe every community, every neighborhood, every life deserves to be whole and healthy,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Centura Health’s Group President for the Physician Enterprise. “These ratings are a testament to the committed physicians and caregivers across our connected ecosystem who strive daily to provide incredible whole person care. It takes every one of our caregivers to create a culture of safety and reliability and I am grateful for the continued dedication of our caregivers to our patients, communities and each other.”

The overall hospital quality star ratings are based on a composite score from seven categories containing a total of 57 hospital quality measures. Outcome categories include mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and effective use of medical imaging.

A total of 62 hospitals in Colorado were rated by CMS in the most recent data release.

For more information about the CMS hospital quality ratings, visit the agency’s website at https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html?.



