UFODRIVE, the First Electric Vehicle Rental Company, Lands in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFODRIVE, the first electric and highest-rated car rental experience on the market, has landed in San Francisco, following rapid growth in 20 cities across Europe including London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Dublin. Bay area residents and visitors can now book and drive the latest Teslas in minutes from the UFODRIVE app. All inclusive, keyless and contactless, UFODRIVE is transforming the way people rent and unlocking the potential of EVs.

"In only a few years, we've helped customers drive 15 million fully electric miles. Behind the scenes, we try to solve every anxiety and make the enhanced electric driving experience a reality for our customers," said Aidan McClean, CEO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. "We wanted to make rental less painful and pioneer the shift to electric, but our customer ratings consistently tell us it's radically better."

UFODRIVE's platform is the first EV-native rental system. It's been built from the ground up, rental by rental, to manage the anxieties and advantages of EVs. Everything from app-based booking and registration, keyless entry using a phone, range management, charging optimization, on-trip support, etc., leverage the incredible capabilities that Internal Combustion platforms can't match.

"We've only just begun to expose the capabilities of EV platforms and match each to a new level of rental experience for our customers," said Renaud Marquet, COO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. "What really surprised us was how digitization of all aspects creates an operation that is 80% more efficient than traditional rental. That means we can also be super competitive and nimble."

UFODRIVE's expertise has been validated by thousands of customers, multiple awards and, in March, a Series A led by Hertz and Certares — two of the biggest names in rental and travel. Both recognize the importance of shifting the industry to electric and the unique position of UFODRIVE as the pioneering platform. To accelerate its North American expansion, UFODRIVE is partnering with Inspiration Fleet, the first EV-only fleet management company (eFMC).

"Our strategic acquisition and financing partnership will allow UFODRIVE to scale nationwide at pace," said Josh Green, founder and CEO of Inspiration Mobility. "Together, we will supercharge the transition to sustainable mobility in the rental market and beyond."

UFODRIVE San Francisco is now live in the heart of downtown for members of the public, Tesla enthusiasts and media. A full fleet will be active by the end of August, with additional expansion to other cities planned for the fall.

About UFODRIVE

UFODRIVE is pioneering the electric car revolution with its own all-electric car rental service powered by its unique end-to-end eMobility platform. It offers a 100% electric, 100% digital experience in nine countries and 22 locations globally — delivering a radically better car rental experience which combines state-of-the-art technology and superior electric cars. With zero-emissions, every journey via UFODRIVE helps avoid further pollution on roads and in the atmosphere. Customers can access and drive their car on their schedule, open 24/7/365, and with optimized charging and routing using the company's advanced AI eMobility platform. UFODRIVE's contactless electric platform has also been developed to manage rental, shared, commercial, and private fleets — maximizing cost efficiency while providing an exceptional customer experience. For more information about UFODRIVE, visit www.ufodrive.com.

About Inspiration Fleet

Inspiration Fleet is the world's first EV-only Fleet Management Company (eFMC), built from the ground up to accelerate the electrification of transportation. The company is part of Inspiration Mobility, a sustainable infrastructure investment platform exclusively focused on the real assets that enable the EV transition. With a team of executives with deep experience across the electrification value chain, including fleet management, clean energy, auto finance, infrastructure and real estate, Inspiration delivers comprehensive solutions to deploy and scale electric fleets. Inspiration is backed by leading energy and infrastructure investors including ArcLight Capital Partners, Macquarie Asset Management, and Ferrovial. More information is available at www.inspirationmobility.com.

