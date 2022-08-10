AeroClean Technologies Proven to Eliminate the Active Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the Air

Independent Laboratory Testing Proves The AeroClean Pūrgo™ Unit Shows 99.998% Efficacy Against The Highly Transmissible Omicron Variant Of The Virus That Causes Covid-19



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a leading air hygiene technology company today announced that independent laboratory testing has proven the company’s Pūrgo™ air purifier is effective at reducing the viral concentration of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which the CDC identifies as the current dominant variant in the United States.

The independent testing was conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis laboratories to specifically test the efficacy of the AeroClean Pūrgo™ units against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 during a 60-minute test run.1 The AeroClean Pūrgo™ unit demonstrated a significant and quantifiable reduction in the recoverable active Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in indoor air space, as shown by a 94.17% gross reduction after 30 minutes, and a 99.998% gross reduction in the highly transmissible airborne virus after 60 minutes in a room-sized chamber.

“We are very proud that our technology continues to prove its efficacy against harmful pathogens - including the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2,” said AeroClean CEO, Jason DiBona. “These test results offer real-world value when you consider that our Pūrgo units can reduce 90% of the active airborne SARS-CoV-2 within indoor spaces in minutes. The efficacy of our safe air technology provides enhanced defense against the risk of spreading dangerous airborne particles indoors, including recent waves of infectious sub-variants, and we’re excited to continue our efforts to create long-term, health-focused solutions for evolving IAQ threats.”

AeroClean continues to lead efforts in implementing strategies for improving indoor air quality and ventilation as recommended by the White House as part of the administration’s “best practices” guide for building owners and businesses. The Company’s Pūrgo air sanitization device has proven efficacy of a 4-log reduction rate, eliminating most harmful pathogens in the air by more than 99.99% in real-life spaces.2 As part of AeroClean’s ongoing commitment to helping businesses and organizations improve IAQ for a healthier and safer world, additional efficacy testing is currently underway on viruses that are known threats to health and business continuity, such as: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus (the common cold), and other emerging airborne threats.

AeroClean’s efficacy test report on the Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 can be available on request by sending an email to info@aeroclean.com . For more information about AeroClean technology and Pūrgo™ solutions, visit: www.AeroClean.com .

The FDA has not provided expanded clearance for AeroClean PM-100 devices. Please refer to P-100A IFU document. IFU and previous testing reports are available on request.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going— by improving indoor air quality. Our air hygiene product, Pūrgo™ (pure-go), is an FDA 510(k) cleared, Class II medical device that provides continuous air filtration, sanitization and supplemental ventilation solutions with technology that can be applied in any indoor space - including in hospitals, offices, even in elevators. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary germicidal technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators that work to eradicate viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne microorganisms. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

