Villyge Partners With Collegewise to Add College Guidance to Its Comprehensive Platform of Employee Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villyge, the most comprehensive employee support platform, announces its partnership with college admissions and application counseling platform, Collegewise.

Villyge works with employers to improve the employee experience. Their proprietary platform provides managers with automated "nudges" to help them lead with empathy during employees' personal life events and employees with the support they need to juggle their goals - personally and professionally. Villyge Experts provide 1:1 personalized assistance for career growth, family building, caregiving, and more. Effective immediately, that support includes college counseling to assist employees, and their children, with the college admission process.

Villyge's holistic approach to supporting employees, leaders and culture boosts productivity, increases retention and activates talent to deliver a measurable return on investment (ROI) for employers. What's more, Villyge provides tangible proof that employers care.

"The college admission process has become increasingly difficult to navigate, with families spending thousands of dollars on college guidance counselors in the hopes of increasing their children's chances of admission," says Villyge Founder and CEO, Debi Yadegari. "Villyge can ease the financial burden and mental load of families entering this next chapter."

College planning is notably one of the most stressful times for parents. A recent survey shows that 90% of employees report college planning benefits reduce stress and allows them to focus on their work. Employees estimate that every hour they work with a college advisor saves them 5 to 10 hours of their own time.

"The college application process continues to be a shifting landscape. Collegewise stays on top of the changing requirements and trends to ensure families have the support they need to navigate changes and lighten their load during an immensely stressful time," says Anjali Bhatia, Collegewise's CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Villyge and contribute to their mission of improving the employee experience."

The addition of Collegewise to Villyge's platform will provide employees with an even greater level of support, and just in time, as the college process begins in August.

About Collegewise

The first nationwide admissions consulting firm in the U.S., Collegewise has worked with more than 26,000 students, 97% of which have received acceptance to one of their top three schools and have averaged more than $135,000 in scholarships and aid. Collegewise sessions are designed to be effective for working families, enabling counselors to address questions around summer planning, list building, essay brainstorming, and more.

About Villyge

Villyge is a total population solution, offering a holistic approach to keep companies and careers moving forward by supporting employees, leadership and culture. In addition to providing the guidance needed to bring empathy into the workplace, Villyge provides personalized resources to help employees navigate careers, family planning, leave, parenting, eldercare, and more. Villyge cuts attrition, boosts productivity and improves culture, saving the average client $2,000 per employee.

To learn more, visit www.villyge.com and follow Villyge on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

Related Images











Image 1: Villyge





Employee Support









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment