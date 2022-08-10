X Open Hub Adds 30 New Cryptocurrencies and 2 Emerging Market Indices to Its Vast Asset List

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global provider of cutting-edge liquidity and technology solutions for financial institutions, X Open Hub has announced additions to its vast multi-asset offerings. The company has introduced 30 new cryptocurrencies and two emerging market indices, CH50cash and IND50cash, to the 5000+ global instruments it already offers.

With 12+ years experience offering world-class technology and transparent liquidity solutions for banks and brokers, X Open Hub is committed to supporting financial firms. The company aims to help them achieve cost-optimized business models through improved operational efficiency and increased profitability.

X Open Hub Adds 30 New Cryptos

Brokers are increasingly looking at offering their clients opportunities to trade the most popular and promising digital currencies. X Open Hub has added 30 new cryptocurrencies to its already long list of crypto offerings.

"We believe brokers need to stay abreast of trends and should perceive a wide range of cryptocurrencies as an additional tool to attract new customers or manage their retention. In the last quarter, we devoted a lot of attention to developing our asset class offering and equipping our partners with all the tools necessary to remain competitive in the market," stated Michael Copiuk, CEO of X Open Hub.

IND50cash and CH50cash

X Open Hub has also added the IND50cash and CH50cash indices to its liquidity offerings. The IND50cash is based on the Nifty 50, the benchmark index that includes 50 of the most profitable companies across 12 sectors listed on the Indian stock markets. This makes it a well-diversified index. Alternatively, the CH50cash, is based on the China A50, a pan-China benchmark index that includes the top 50 companies, based on market cap, listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

A Global Leader

Established in 2010, X Open Hub is the institutional arm of the XTB, which is listed on WSA and licensed across multiple jurisdictions, including the UK FCA, CySEC, IFSC, FSCA, and more. XOH has created a niche by providing complete front- and back-end technology and responsive support to propel growth for financial firms. X Open Hub's solutions include deep institutional liquidity on more than 5,000 global instruments, including indices, shares, forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs, and a powerful white label platform that can be fully customised and branded for each brokerage. X Open Hub also offers multiple integration options to ease operations for brokers, such as FIX protocol, xAPI, MT4/MT5 Bridge or Gateway, and integration with Prime XM, Gold-I, oneZero, and more. This has helped the company gain over 100 clients across more than 30 countries within a decade of being launched.

