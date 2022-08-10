Security Innovation Releases Ultra-Realistic Cloud Cyber Range to Up Level Security Skills

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, today announced the release of MailJay, a SaaS cyber range for its Gartner recognized CMD+CTRL Base Camp solution. According to Flexera, 80% of organizations use a hybrid cloud approach by combining the use of both public and private clouds to deploy business applications. MailJay replicates this scenario via an authentic but intentionally insecure email marketing platform built on a cloud-native tech stack.



MailJay is part of an integrated, role-based training program that includes over 250 online courses, hands-on learning labs, and immersive cyber ranges. Rich with learning opportunities for software, cloud and DevOps teams, it reflects the risks of modern cloud environments: misconfigurations, access control problems, container issues, and insecure code.

“As a result of rapid application migration to the cloud and the proliferation of hybrid solutions, teams need security training that’s robust and realistic,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “MailJay includes vulnerabilities that plague the cloud-dependent enterprise today, offering the most contextual environment to train teams on how to secure software in a hostile cloud ecosystem.”

MailJay can be used by individuals to build and assess competency or in a team environment to maximize collaboration and knowledge sharing. It is the 10th and most advanced range in the suite and complements other ranges that vary in difficulty and tech stacks, including:

ShadowBank – basic banking application focused on OWASP Top Ten and security principles

LetSee Marketplace – single page application (SPA) with heavy API focus

Forescient – AWS infrastructure with front-end website, virtual servers, accounts and services

Infinicrate – Cloud file storage application for teams using GitHub, cloud services, and development tools

For more information on CMD+CTRL Base Camp and MailJay, please visit: https://www.securityinnovation.com/training/cmd-ctrl-cyber-range-security-training/cyber-range-suite/cmdctrl-cyber-range-mailjay/

