We’re Back and Walking to support HBCUs

Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) National Walk for Education is moving full steam ahead nationwide to raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill our mission of support to our member HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and to help students pursue their educational endeavors and prepare for active participation in society.

You can make a difference—walking, running, cycling—all in honor of UNCF, our students and schools. Please join us by signing up today to support our UNCF National Walk for Education.

In 2021, supporters made a significant difference as the National Walk for Education, which was virtual, helped UNCF achieve new fundraising heights, exceeding the goal of $1.5 million by raising $2.9 million for HBCUs and their students.

This year most of the walks are LIVE and in-person. The Detroit Walk on August 20 is the first to kick off the National Walk for Education campaign. The walk will be held at Belle Isle Park.

The local presenting sponsors for the Detroit Walk are Ford and Delta Air Lines. Additionally, AAA – The Auto Club Group and Emagine Entertainment are Master’s Sponsors and Comerica Bank and Henkel Corporation are partnering at the Bachelor’s Sponsors level.

For 78 years, General Motors has been a legacy donor and has assembled the largest corporate Walk for Education fundraising team for the past 23 years.

This year, the UNCF National Walk for Education is sponsored by Spotify (National Doctorate Level sponsor), Bayer, Colgate and Lowe’s (National Master’s Level sponsors).

We’re offering 32 walks to choose from so you can get out with people from your community who are looking for a fun day as they help a worthy cause.

If you can’t attend a walk, make a donation.

This year, in-person walks will be held in the following locations:

Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Cleveland, OH, Columbus, OH, Dayton, OH, Toledo, OH, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Houston, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Milwaukee, WI, Minneapolis, MN, New Orleans, LA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Spartanburg, SC and Tampa, FL.

Virtual walks will take place in Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Indianapolis, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and the West Coast.

To learn more, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 13% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.