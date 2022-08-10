Photoresist Market to Witness Impressive Expansion of USD 14.15 Billion by 2029 | Analyzed by Global Share, Size, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Regional Outlook

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on “ Global Photoresist Market ” includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. This Photoresist market report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Photoresist industry and future trends. By applying market intelligence for this report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Competitive analysis studies of this market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market. Not to mention, the scope of this market report can be broadened from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The photoresist market was valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Industry Overview:-

Over the last few years, there has been growth in technological development and increased research and development in the field of semiconductors. According to the European Semiconductor Business Association (ESIA), the European semiconductor industry generated revenue of US$3.8 billion in May 2021, up 31.2%from May 2020. The growth of the photoresist market is being fueled by an increase in semiconductor production. As a result, expansion in the semiconductor sector is expected to fuel growth in the photoresist market during the forecast period.

Photoresist is a light-sensitive substance used in photolithography and photoengraving techniques. It shields electronic devices from damaging UV rays. Magnetic recording heads, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and printed circuit boards are all manufactured with it (PCBs). On the other hand, photoresist ancillaries are goods that aid in the efficiency and resolution of the photolithography or photoengraving process.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

2021 Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the photoresist market are

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

DuPont (U.S)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ALLRESIST (GERMANY)

Merck Group (Germany)

DOW (U.S.)

Micro Resist Technology (Germany)

DJ MicroLaminates (U.S.)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

AZ Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. (Luxembourg)

Everlight Chemical Industrial Co. (Taiwan)

Allresist GmbH (Germany)

Opportunities For Leading Players:-

Technological Developments and Penetration of Technologies

Furthermore, the surge in technological development across the semiconductors field further extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) are projected to further expand the future growth of the photoresist market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Photoresist Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Drivers

High Utilization and Demand

The demand for photoresist is projected to grow rapidly as they are mostly used in consumer electronics manufacturing. The market is expected to rise due to rising demand for electronic items in developing countries, high demand for display technology and rising need for dynamic display technologies. Furthermore, rising demand due to improved semiconductor production and increased need for micro-electronics around the world are two factors that are expected to boost the market's growth.

Surging Demand for Automobiles

The automobile industry will drive the photoresist market, which uses photoresist materials for in-vehicle applications such as display panels. According to OICA, passenger automobile manufacturing in South Africa reached 3, 21,097 units in 2018 and grew to 3, 42,665 units in 2019, representing an increase of 8.6% over 2018. Furthermore, according to OICA, passenger automobile manufacturing in Malaysia reached 5, 20,526 units in 2018 and grew to 5, 34,115 units in 2019, representing a 2.6% rise over 2018. As a result, rising automobile manufacturing would necessitate more in-vehicle applications, propelling the photoresist market forward over the projection period.

The growing population and increasing penetration of smartphones will further propel the growth rate of photoresist market . Additionally, the accelerating shipments of silicon wafers, rising demand for consumer electronics and surging popularity of wearable devices are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

The Photoresist Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below.

By Type

(Positive Photoresist, Negative Photoresist), Chemical Structure (Photopolymeric Photoresist, Photodecomposing Photoresist, Photocrosslinking Photoresist),

By Product Type

(ARF Immersion Photoresist, ARF Dry Photoresist, G-line Photoresist, R-linePhotoresist, KRF Photoresist, Photoresist Ancillaries, Others),



By Application

(Liquid-crystal Displays (LCDs), Organic Light-emitting Diodes (OLED), Semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, Microcontact Printing, Microelectronics, Printed Circuit Boards, Others),



By End-Use Industry

(Electricals and Electronics, Automobiles, Packaging, Others)

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability

