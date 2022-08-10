Wind Creek Hospitality launches “CasinoVerse” Social gaming world

Atmore, Alabama, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmore, AL – (08/010/2022) Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH) today announces the launch of “CasinoVerse”, its latest generation of social gaming environments. “This third-generation platform is the most engaging and most fun to play social gaming world we’ve ever offered to our players” stated Jay Dorris, President and CEO of Wind Creek. “Providing our guests an escape from daily life to a fantasy world of fun and excitement is a core belief of Wind Creek Hospitality. We know that guests can’t always be at one of our physical locations, so we feel having an online brand experience that enables those same elements of escape, fantasy and game play available at home or on the go is paramount” Dorris continued.

The major advancement introduced in CasinoVerse is an immersive 3D world like the environments in widely available role-playing games (RPG) familiar to most gaming enthusiasts. This allows players to explore the Wind Creek globe and play at virtual representations of the various brick and mortar Wind Creek venues in North America and the Caribbean. Players in this new world can create an individual avatar and escape into a fantasy world that exists solely as a place to have fun.

Gaming content is and will always be critical, and as such, and as Wind Creek has always offered on our social platform, Casinoverse offers many of the same game titles found on its casino floors, additional titles from industry providers, and proprietary content developed by Wind Creek and its Flow Play Game Studio subsidiary. Along with casino style games, Casinoverse is introducing idle play games that are simply fun to play.

Most notably, Casinoverse is an always free-to-play social game, with no cost to download or play, and has no in-app purchases or “fremium” mechanics. This approach maintains the foundational tenets of the second-generation Wind Creek social gaming experience, WindCreekCasino.com.

“Our social gaming platforms occupy a unique niche among casino themed games” observed Ken Rohman, Chief Marketing Officer for Wind Creek. “They are always completely free in every regard to play, but the marketing offers provided to players are always real.” Casinoverse players get real marketing rewards similar to monthly offers while playing, including Free Play, Food Credits, Hotel Stays and more that can be redeemed at any Wind Creek location.

With over 85,000 daily active users (DAUs) playing the current generation games, Wind Creek is looking forward seeing the number eclipse 100,000 guest daily on the new Casinoverse platform.

Casinoverse is available for download and play from both Apple and Google.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland (opening 2023), Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, WindCreekCasino.com as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

