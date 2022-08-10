Imperial Mining Announces Grant of Options

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperialˮ or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,200,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant without vesting period. Of the aggregate options granted by the Corporation today, directors and officers were granted a total of 1,250,000 options.



ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

