ZRG Partners with Government of the District of Columbia on Chief Financial Officer Search

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, is proud to have partnered with the Government of the District of Columbia on its search for the city’s Chief Financial Officer. Glen Lee brings experience in governmental finance and policy from his time in the California Legislative Analyst’s Office and the city of Seattle, WA, to the nation’s capital for this important role.



Managing Directors Diane Charness, Global Nonprofit Practice leader, and Tim Ward, of ZRG’s Professional and Technology Services Practice, led the successful search.

“We’re very pleased to have worked with the District of Columbia Government in filling this critical role,” said Charness from her DC office. “Cities are working to move beyond the pandemic and plan for futures filled with promise and security for their citizens and businesses. Their CFOs are a critical resource to strategize on such key initiatives.”

“Everyone at ZRG wants to extend their congratulations to Glen and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on this important appointment on behalf of our nation’s capital,” Charness added.

As CFO of the nation’s capital, Lee will be responsible for overseeing a $19.5 billion budget. The unique jurisdictional circumstances of the District of Columbia require the ability to effectively manage the financial well-being of a major city while also interacting regularly with Congressional oversight committees and the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Lee is expected to work closely with the executive branch of the Bowser administration to implement DC’s COVID-19 recovery plan, “A Fair Shot.” The plan makes critical investments for its citizens in affordable housing, academic acceleration, quality childcare, safe and accessible transportation, gun violence reduction, and relief for businesses and residents hit hardest by the economic crisis of the past two years.

