ResGreen Powers Up - Introduces Wireless Battery Charging for its Fleet of Mobile Robots

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robots and software solutions company, announced today that it is now offering wireless battery charging for its fleet of cost-effective Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). Wireless charging allows vehicles to power up efficiently without requiring building modifications, such as cutting into floor to install dedicated electrical lines. In addition, one wireless station can charge a wide variety of vehicles with different batteries that require unique voltages and charge rates.

“Wireless charging is a game changer for mobile robots in the material handling industry and will make an immediate impact on customers looking for ultimate flexibility and reliability,” said Parsh Patel. CEO at ResGreen. “The wireless charging stations are integrated with our BotWay software to provide robust remote monitoring, precise power management and detailed analytics for our customers.”

Each wireless battery charging system consists of a transmitter circuit and an onboard charger circuit. Similar to the wireless charging of a smartphone, the transmitter circuit converts power from an electrical socket into wireless power and sends it to ResGreen’s PullBuddy AGV or LiliBuddy AMR. The onboard charger, which is attached to the mobile robot, converts the wireless power to the correct DC voltage for that particular vehicle.

Traditional opportunity chargers require automated vehicles to connect directly to contacting plates. These plates can become ineffective without proper maintenance due to debris and dust covering the surfaces, as well as normal wear and tear. With wireless charging, the mobile robot needs to be within three inches of the transmitter circuit and does not demand physical contact, resulting in less maintenance and a longer product life.

The wireless charging stations are integrated with the ResGreen’s BotWay software system for real-time monitoring and control. Metrics about charging rates, battery life, battery temperature and more are also available through BotWay.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products and Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT) and MQTT protocol to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .

Attachment