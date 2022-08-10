CAI Announces Chief Financial Officer

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS) and services, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Katherine Edenbach as Chief Financial Officer. Edenbach will report directly to Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Offer for CAI Software.

She replaces outgoing CFO William McCourt, who has led the CAI finance team since 2012. McCourt will continue with the company for a brief period to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are very excited to welcome Katherine to our team at CAI, as we continue to drive our strategic and business transformation," said Rigney. "She has an impressive record of driving growth and process improvements for software development companies through financial and operational management and we're confident she will enable us to build on our success as an industry leader."

As head of Finance for CAI, Edenbach will be overseeing accounting, budgeting, forecasting, treasury, risk assessment and financial reporting for the company. Key to this will include guiding CAI's integration process of additional acquisitions as it expands its platform of industry-leading software solutions.

Edenbach brings a wealth of expertise with public and privately held software companies in the areas of financial operations, reporting and taxation, most recently having served as Chief Accounting Officer for Emburse, Inc. She has also worked as CFO for Certify, Inc., a provider of travel and expense report management solutions, as well as VP of Finance for CashStar, a provider of end-to-end first-party solutions and services for gift card commerce.

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-Commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

