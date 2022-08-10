Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 22, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) securities between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Inotiv investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/inotiv-inc/.

On May 20, 2022, after the market closed, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act (“AWA”) at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility.

On this news, Inotiv’s stock fell $5.19, or 28.3%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 13, 2022, after the market closed, Inotiv announced the closure of two of its facilities.

On this news, Inotiv’s stock fell $0.25, or 2%, to close at $12.78 per share on June 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Envigo and Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility (the “Cumberland Facility”) engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the AWA; (2) Envigo and Inotiv’s Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inotiv securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 22, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

