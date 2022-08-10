Spigen's Revamped Z Fold and Flip 4 Accessories Unpacked for the Galaxy

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung has introduced the next generation of foldables and Spigen is ready to welcome the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. With the commitment to be ever-improving, this year's case collection is a medley of revamped classics and brand-new non-case additions.

The Slim Armor Pro was a Z Fold fan favorite with its all protective hinge design, but now it's even slimmer with more durability to keep the protection without the bulk. Fans of the S-pen can also look forward to the new Slim Armor Pro Pen case for that additional pen slot. The Neo Hybrid S makes its grand return with a higher-quality build, like the included metal kickstand that can turn the Fold into a great working mini tablet.

The Air Skin for Z Flip gets refreshing new colors as well in a light blue and rose purple to match the Z Flip's already fun and bright device colors. The Thin Fit Ring also keeps the Z Flip's clean look while adding that extra functionality of carrying the phone around with ease.

More than just a mobile casemaker, Spigen has also added some new case styles and accessories that increase functionality. The TinTap is an innovative phone grip that makes devices easier to hold and scroll on while also serving as a kickstand so any device can turn into a fitting viewing screen.

For the Galaxy Buds Pro, the LockFit is the case to watch. Rather than having to worry about buds falling out or getting scraped up, the LockFit has a clasp that essentially locks them in tight. Its full encapsulation also provides the ultimate protection to keep dents away.

The galaxy stretches far and wide and so does Spigen's lineup. It's got the Galaxy Watch covered as well with one of its accessories including the Rugged Armor Pro case and band as a staple for those who appreciate a protective sporty look. The Galaxy Watch Night Stand is a sleek-looking desk addition to look sleek and organized.

Whether picking up the foldables, buds or watch, Spigen has got the Galaxy covered. With designs suited to look good and be durable, there is always something that Spigen has to offer.

To view the full collection and how the Galaxy can be styled, visit Spigen's listings here.

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit our website.

