Canto Announces New Hootsuite, Wrike Integrations to Streamline Digital Content Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced new integrations with social media management platform Hootsuite and work management platform Wrike to connect Canto libraries seamlessly within the martech stack as a single source of truth for content production.

"Canto's latest integrations enable creatives, social media managers, and operations to plan, create, manage and publish content faster than ever before," said Josh Gibbs, VP of Product, Canto. "Now, digital brand assets are readily available at every stage of the content lifecycle, ultimately increasing productivity and saving time."

Hootsuite is the world's first social media management platform that allows its customers to create, schedule, publish, and manage content across social networks from a single dashboard. Canto's integration with Hootsuite enables social media marketing teams to connect their Canto libraries directly to their Hootsuite posts, reducing the manual process and time spent searching for assets, downloading, and uploading to publish content.

"Social marketers work around the clock and manage countless platforms to feed the 24/7 content machine," said Brad Wochomurka, VP of Global Partnerships, Hootsuite. "Through this partnership, we look forward to providing our customers with seamless access to Canto content libraries within Hootsuite so they can spend less time tracking down assets and more time creating valuable connections with their audiences."

Wrike is a leading digital work management tool that allows users to track and coordinate projects, providing teams with clear visibility of their workflows and streamlining collaboration. Canto's integration with Wrike connects Canto libraries to projects and tasks in Wrike and pushes approved assets directly back to Canto with metadata, saving time for creative and marketing teams. The integration helps teams collaborate from a single source of truth — keeping projects flowing smoothly, preventing mix-ups, and increasing speed to market.

"Work has become increasingly complex over the past few years with the rise in apps and information," said Archie Sharma, VP of Partnerships, Business Development, & Corporate Development, Wrike. "As a result, marketing and creative teams find it more challenging to keep work streamlined and teams productive, so we're always looking for ways to bridge the gap between the solutions teams need to do their best work. Through our integration with Canto, teams can keep work flowing and assets on track. This frees teams from modern work complexities and enables them to collaborate, create, and exceed daily."

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to various industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofit, healthcare, food and beverage, technology, and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

