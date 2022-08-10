Illinois Partners With NFT Pioneers Fantastec SWAP

URBANA, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantastec SWAP announced on Wednesday (Aug. 10) the University of Illinois has signed up to its pioneering digital collectibles / NFT platform.

Illinois Football NFT "Season Preview Collection" available starting today.

Over 100 current football players expected to benefit from the innovative SWAP platform.

Fantastec SWAP specializes in creating consumer-desired NFTs at scale, allowing all Illinois student-athletes to utilize the pioneering platform.

Fantastec SWAP (www.fantastec-swap.io) will expertly bring together the intellectual property rights from any Illini student-athlete signing onto the platform, with distinctive logos, trademarks, and in-competition content of University of Illinois teams to craft unique NFTs. Using their unrivaled end-to-end NFT skills, honed with European soccer clubs since 2019, Fantastec SWAP will create NFT collections throughout the 2022/23 academic year to engage Fighting Illini sports fans. The Illinois football season preview collection is available today via the Fantastec SWAP APP (https://fantastec-swap.app.link/0L4qRxceinb).

"Our stable platform, tested by hundreds of thousands of global sports fans since 2019, allows us to quickly customize the various in-app features to better engage Illinois sports fans. The Illinois football team and fans will also benefit from Fantastec SWAP being on the highly sustainable Flow blockchain and having Fighting Illini collections alongside NFL All Day, The UFC, and NBA Top Shot, amongst others," stated Simon Woollard, Co-Founder and Product Partner at Fantastec SWAP.

"We have profound respect for the fam-ILL-y atmosphere Coach Bielema is building with the Illinois football program. Add to that you have some of the greatest sports support communities like Illini Pride and we get excited about creating memorable NFT collections for these extremely enthusiastic Fighting Illini fans," continued Woollard.

The Illinois football team will be the second Big Ten team to join the Fantastec SWAP community after Michigan State signed on in July.

About Fantastec SWAP: Downloadable via the Apple APP store and Google Play, Fantastec SWAP crafts authentic NFTs for sports fans. SWAP's unique end-to-end NFT production process incorporates the curation of magical moments, consumer testing for design variants, NFT crafting at different scarcity levels, engineering smart contracts incorporating vital compliance, issues and minting on the Flow blockchain. Since February 2019, SWAP has created over 2 million official NFTs for sports stars and fans in 200+ territories and countries. SWAP began life via American Entrepreneur Steve Madincea and British product creator Simon Woollard in London, England. It now boasts U.S. and U.K. personnel, allowing SWAP to produce NFTs and engage with consumers 24/7. For further information about the Fantastec SWAP, please visit www.fantastec-swap.io or download the Fantastec SWAP app at any app store. For further information, contact: Muskaan Paintal (muskaan@fantastec.io)

