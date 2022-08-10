Rising Internet Penetration And Rapid Digitization Are Expected To Propel The Growth Of The Edge Data Center Market As Per The Business Research Company's Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the edge data center market, rising internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to propel the growth of the edge data center market going forward. The relationship between the number of internet users in each country and its demographic data is called internet penetration, and the process of transforming information into a computer-readable format is known as digitization. Edge data centers are used to integrate various digital devices and electronic devices via the internet. An edge data server serves as a link between two networks that are geographically separated and connected via the internet. For instance, according to the article published by DataReportal, an India-based business intelligence company, in 2022, the number of people using the internet stood at 5 billion worldwide, accounting for 63% of the global population. Also, the world's connected population increased by about 200 million in April 2022. Therefore, the rise in internet penetration and digitalization are driving the growth of the edge data center market.



The global edge data center market share is expected to grow from $7.27 billion in 2021 to $9.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The global edge data center market growth is expected to reach $23.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.8%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity among the edge data center industry trends. Major companies operating in the edge data center market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Schneider Electric, a France-based company, released the EcoStruxure Edge Data Center C-Series 43U based on intelligent cooling technology. The 43U C-Series offers clever cooling technology for increased protection and energy efficiency and is the only solution on the market that dynamically switches between three cooling modes based on the system's current needs. The new edge data center cooling system is their largest, fully-equipped model, effectively eliminating the need for a dedicated IT room and saving up to 20% of time. End-users will save up to 40% on field engineering costs and 7% on maintenance costs, by integrating this cooling system with their data centers.

Major players in the edge data center market are 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge., Panduit Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Zellabox, Dell Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc., and Equinix Inc.

The global edge data center market is segmented by component into solution, service; by product type into general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, others; by data center size into micro data centers, hyperscale or enterprise data center, others; by application into banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication and it, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, others.

North America was the largest region in the edge data center market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global edge data center market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global edge data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

