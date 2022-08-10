Credit Agricole Sa: Availability of the 2022 interim financial report

French English

Montrouge, 10 August 2022

Availability of the 2022 interim financial report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A03 to the Universal Registration Document 2021 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 10th August 2022 under number D. 22-0142-A03.

This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the “URD / Registration Documents & Updates” section of the Company’s website:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications.

