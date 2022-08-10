ZAGG Protects Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro with Screen and Case Protection

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® today introduced protective cases and new-to-world screen protection for the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones, and the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro devices from Samsung. Each screen protector in ZAGG’s product lineup has been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.



“ZAGG’s approach has always been laser focused on 360-degree protection for today’s flagship smartphones and mobile devices” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “Our approach now is just as focused on doing good to our planet, which is why we incorporate plant-based and renewable materials wherever possible.”

The product lineup includes the following:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Flip4

Fusion Eco (Z Fold4: $49.99/Z Flip4: $39.99) is all new and designed to protect the cover screens of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Manufactured from plant-based materials1 to create a flexible hybrid polymer screen protector that absorbs and dispels impact forces, Fusion Eco features a smooth, glass-like surface and advanced clarity so it looks and feels like your phone’s own screen. Engineered to be unbreakable, Fusion Eco also includes an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector2.



Samsung Galaxy Watch5 & Watch5 Pro

Fusion ($29.99) is a hybrid glass break-through that combines military-strength materials with the aesthetic properties of glass to form a virtually unbreakable screen protector with a smooth finish and complete clarity.

is a hybrid glass break-through that combines military-strength materials with the aesthetic properties of glass to form a virtually unbreakable screen protector with a smooth finish and complete clarity. Ultra Eco ($19.99) is all new and made with plant-based materials. Ultra Eco is designed to provide powerful impact and scratch protection with a smooth, clear surface that doesn’t interrupt the Galaxy Watch5’s original screen1.

ZAGG is proud to support the Eden Reforestation Projects which employs and empowers communities through global reforestation efforts. A tree is planted with each Fusion Eco or Ultra Eco screen protector sold.

ZAGG Gear4

Bridgetown ($59.99) has been specially designed for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 devices and features components that include D3O Ò Bio, a plant-based protection material which is manufactured with up to 45% renewable resources rather than fossil-based resources1. The Bridgetown case protects your phone from drops up to 10 feet3.



Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for these Samsung devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Best Buy stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device4. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

2Contains an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

4Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watch are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b906c5-e914-42c2-b4ff-f0c78a019999.