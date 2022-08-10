SII : Fiscal 2022-2023 first quarter revenue

French English

Paris, August 10, 2022 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 2022-2023 first quarter revenue: €238.5m

Growth of 27.4%

Business in France up 13,0 percent

International operations up 40.8 percent

SII Group, which specialises in engineering business, has announced its first quarter revenue for the 2022-2023 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “The first quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year was in line with the previous quarter and thus posted a very good performance. In a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, demand over the quarter remained high and our teams took advantage of the opportunities thus created. This first quarter is a perfect launch of our new financial year and secures our scenario for the first semester.”

In M€

1st quarter (ended June 30) 2021-2022 2022-2023 Change Organic

change* Revenue 187.16 238.45 +27.4% +27.5% Of which France 90.24 101.96 +13.0% +13.0% Of which International 96.92 136.54 +40.9% +41.0%

* excluding external growth and exchange rate effects (exchange rate 2021-2022 applied to 2022-2023 revenue)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenue of €238.5 million during the first quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year, up 27.4%. All geographical units contributed to this positive performance, with the only exception of Spain where the comparison base was high. This performance was driven by an activity rate at its highest level in nearly three years, a change in headcount linked to the level of recruitment for the previous financial year and excellent sales performance of all teams.

Continued growth in France

In France, the SII Group achieved a revenue of €102.0m during the first quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, i.e. a 13.0% entirely organic growth. The Activity Rate Excluding Holidays (AREH) reached 90.9% during the quarter, coming to the optimum. All major business areas in which the SII Group operates contributed to this performance. The teams thus achieved a fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth.

International business maintained an exceptional organic growth rate

Internationally, the SII Group recorded a quarterly revenue of €136.5 million, up 40.9% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. With the exception of Spain (-3%), which had a strong comparison base, all countries continued to grow organically, with some outperforming the plan, including: Poland (+43%), Germany (+31%), Romania (+88,0%), Chile (+56%), le Canada (+82%) and Czech Republic (+73%).

Prospects

The performance achieved during the first quarter enabled us to confidently confirm the outlook expected for the entire first semester of this financial year. This means double-digit organic revenue growth, which is now expected to exceed 20% in the first semester, and an operating margin of between 9 and 10%, provided if there is no major change in the health and geopolitical situation.

Proposed dividend of €0.40 per share

In keeping with the SII Group’s distribution policy and returns to the shareholders, the next shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for September 22, 2022, will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of €0.40 per share.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2022-2023 half-year revenue, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after trading

-

Contact:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33(0)142 848 222

-

Receive all of our communications by subscribing on our website: www.sii-group.com

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About de SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on Technology consulting and Digital services.

SII Group has organized itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalized service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centers with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €829 million.

Pièce jointe