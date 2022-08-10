English French

Nanterre, 10 August 2022

VINCI Energies acquires major portion of IT services business

of Kontron AG (formerly S&T AG)

Bolstering VINCI Energies’ position in the ICT market

Introducing the Axians brand into new markets in central and eastern Europe

€360 million revenue and 1,600 employees based in 11 countries





VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire a major portion of the IT services business of Kontron AG - formerly S&T AG, a leading player in the field of IoT products in Europe.

The agreement covers operations in Germany, Switzerland, Poland as well as eight other countries in central and eastern Europe. Kontron AG specialises in IT systems integration and services for cloud and datacenters, IT networks and cybersecurity, digital workspace as well as dedicated business applications.

This acquisition will enable VINCI Energies, through its Axians brand, to strengthen its position in the European ICT market by integrating €360 million in additional full-year revenue as well as 1,600 people.

The agreement is subject to approval from the relevant competition authorities.

Generating over €2.7 billion in revenue in 2021 across 27 countries, VINCI Energies’ Axians business units operate at the heart of the digital transformation. They deliver customised, innovative, scalable and sustainable solutions to support their customers, covering the entire data life cycle: collection, transmission, storage, processing, analysis, sharing and protection.

About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies contributes to the environmental transition by helping bring about major shifts in the digital landscape and the energy sector. Keeping pace with market change, VINCI Energies integrates customised multi-technical solutions to help its customers roll out technologies that serve a useful purpose and care for the planet, from design to implementation, operation and maintenance. With their strong regional roots and agile and innovative structure, VINCI Energies’ 1,800 business units have positioned themselves at the heart of the energy choices their customers make, boosting the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of their infrastructure and processes. 2021 : €15.1 billion // 85,700 employees // 1,800 Business Units // 57 countries. www.vinci-energies.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com









This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment