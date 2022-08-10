Roomer Hires Online Travel Pioneer to Join Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Schneider, one of the founders of both Priceline Partner Network and Travelocity Partner Network, has taken the helm to lead Global Sales for Roomer Travel, which has launched an innovative B2B trip protection program designed to pay OTAs up to three commissions on a room booking.

The Roomer private label program operates on a simple, elegant idea: dramatically reduce losses of hotel commissions caused by up to a 35% industry-wide cancellation rate of non-refundable hotel rooms. Roomer Flex converts non-refundable room rates to refundable, earning OTAs a commission on the trip protection and protecting the booking commission 100%. Roomer then sells the canceled room at a discount by listing the room on its Marketplace, resulting in an additional commission to the OTA.

Roomer's B2C marketplace was launched in 2013. Simple and brilliant, with global reach and thousands of choices, Roomer Travel saves consumers money. PC Magazine said it best: "What should you do when you've prepaid for a hotel, and you suddenly have to cancel? Download the Roomer Travel App or go to roomertravel.com/sell, the marketplace for prepaid hotel stays. Roomer can help you recoup money that might otherwise be lost to the travel gods, and it can save you money when you buy a hotel reservation at a discount from someone who can't use it. You can explore hotel stays that people are trying to sell by location or date.

Schneider commented, "The travel space continues to evolve and is booming. The more I learned about Roomer and its unique position and offering, the more convinced I became of the urgent need to bring this product to OTAs around the world and help them recoup from the challenging past couple of years for our industry. I am thrilled to be part of the leadership team at Roomer, and I am confident that I will be an integral part of building on its already impressive track record. I am equally looking forward to helping my long-time industry friends earn more money per booking at no additional cost to their bottom line! We are seeing high demand for travel again and Roomer is the perfect solution for consumers as well as B2C operators."

The Roomer offerings can be easily implemented to partners' proprietary inventory via API connectivity with the refunding process handled quickly. Partners can also add deeply discounted re-sell inventory to their own results via an API feed, while the entire experience is privately branded.

Schneider was instrumental in building Priceline Partner Network from a startup to one of the world's largest travel partner programs, repeating his original success by doing the same thing at Travelocity Partner Network for a decade before joining Priceline. He is considered one of the founders of global private label online travel programs and has helped over 3,000 online travel companies prosper during his success at both Travelocity and Priceline.

Gon Ben David, Founder/CEO of Roomer Travel, commented, "We feel quite fortunate to have Rick join our team. His background, reputation and experience will add significant value to our partnerships and to the Roomer platform. He will be building on the incredible momentum we have achieved in our global marketplace."

Roomer Travel is the marketplace for travel accommodations, recognized by CNN, YAHOO!, Forbes, Mashable, The New York Times, NBC News and others. We host a marketplace for holders of nonrefundable hotel rooms to sell to buyers seeking a great deal or last-minute getaway. And our automated validation system verifies the authenticity of every single reservation on our website. As Fox News Channel said, "Roomer is the first-ever company to provide a solution for nonrefundable hotel room cancellations and does so in a way that is both helpful and trustworthy to all parties affected by these cancellations."

For information on adding Roomer Flex to a travel website, contact Rick Schneider at 772-252-4608 or via email at rick@roomertravel.com.

