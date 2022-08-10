Autoinjectors Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.23%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An autoinjector is a prefilled syringe with a spring-loaded needle that automatically inserts the needle at the right injection location. The study only analyzes income produced by autoinjector device sales; it does not include money earned by medicine sales. Furthermore, it excludes money earned by fees paid to doctors or healthcare practitioners who recommend various treatments or testing.

The disposable autoinjectors segment was the highest contributor growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

was the highest contributor growing at a during the forecast period. The anaphylaxis segment was the highest contributor to the market growth. It is predicted to grow at at a CAGR of 18.23% during the forecast period.

was the highest contributor to the market growth. It is predicted to grow at at a CAGR of 18.23% during the forecast period. The home care settings segment was the highest contributor to the market growth and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

was the highest contributor to the market growth and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market. It is registering a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.7%.





Rise Prevalence of Anaphylaxis Increase the Demand for Autoinjectors

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that frequently causes swelling, low blood pressure, and, in severe cases, shocks. Allergy is the most frequent chronic condition in Europe, according to Allergy UK 2016. Furthermore, according to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), the allergy prevalence population in nations ranged between 10% and 40% in 2016. More than 150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergy disorders, with half of the EU population expected to be afflicted by 2025.

Many drugs are now delivered at home to decrease the strain on healthcare providers and patients. Furthermore, innovative drug administration techniques that match the demands of patients, such as self injectors and autoinjectors, are increasingly being employed to administer biologics for the treatment of anaphylaxis, which is projected to drive market expansion.

Demand for biosimilars has skyrocketed as a result of lower prices and equivalent efficacy and quality to branded drugs. Many biologics patents are about to expire, boosting the need for biosimilars. These biosimilars offer a low-cost alternative, boosting market pricing pressure and competitiveness. Specialty doctors and nurse practitioners recognize the efficacy and therapeutic outcomes of biosimilars. Biosimilars are being looked at by both payers and patients as a method to reduce costs and give better treatment alternatives.

Furthermore, biosimilars and generics are preferred by governments and insurance companies . Biosimilars are an appealing alternative to branded biologics due to their low cost, and cost savings may drive insurance companies to switch to biosimilars.

In March 2019, Eli Lilly launched a generic version of its trademark insulin at half the price. Furthermore, CVS Caremark, a CVS Health prescription benefit management organization, has substituted branded injectable drugs such as EpiPen (by Mylan) and Copaxone (by Teva) with the generic version of Glatiramer Acetate (Autoinjector) by Mylan in the United States. As many injectables used to treat chronic diseases are biologics, patent expirations and increased support from governments and insurance providers provide an opportunity for market growth.





Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.61 Billion by 2030 CAGR 18.23% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amgen, Antares Pharm, Becton, Dickinson, And Company (Bd), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan, Novartis AG, and Ypsomed AG among others. Key Market Opportunities The Healthcare It Industry'S Substantial Growth Fuels The Autoinjectors Market Key Market Drivers An increase in the number of R&D activities to develop innovative devices

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, resulting in a shift in healthcare delivery in the majority of locations. Most unrelated procedures were postponed in the first half of 2020 to decrease the virus's spread and lessen the load on healthcare infrastructure. According to Indiana University researchers, healthcare visits decreased by 40% in the first six weeks of the epidemic in the United States, from early March to mid-April.

Following the loosening of restrictions, there has been a general drop in the number of persons delaying seeking care and treatment at healthcare institutions. Furthermore, the slowdown in clinical trial recruitment has delayed the introduction of new therapies. These issues may have a negative impact on the autoinjectors market, especially with its use in healthcare institutions set to commence in early 2020.

However, due to a variety of reasons, the overall effect on autoinjectors is deemed beneficial, particularly over the projection period. In the biologics industry , there is a trend towards greater delivery volumes and less frequent dosage, which may be accomplished with appropriately tailored autoinjectors.

The COVID-19 epidemic has hastened the trend of self-injection, allowing patients to become more active and in control of their treatment. The tendency has promoted newer technologies in the autoinjectors market for enhanced injection speed regulation, injection site pain, and treat anxiety.





Amgen, Antares Pharm

Becton Dickinson And Company (Bd),

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan

Novartis AG

Ypsomed AG





By Type

Disposable autoinjectors

Reusable autoinjectors

By Application

Rheumatoid arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Multiple sclerosis

Others

By End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





In November 2017 , Amgen launched ENBREL Mini Single-Dose Prefilled Cartridge along with AutoTocuhReusableAutoinjector. ENBREL is used to treat patients with arthritis and moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO). The Mini ENBREL with AutoTouch is available in the U.S.

, Amgen launched ENBREL Mini Single-Dose Prefilled Cartridge along with AutoTocuhReusableAutoinjector. ENBREL is used to treat patients with arthritis and moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO). The Mini ENBREL with AutoTouch is available in the U.S. In December 2021 , Antares Pharma announced the divestiture of Otrexup injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis to a subsidiary of AssertioHldings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company.

, Antares Pharma announced the divestiture of Otrexup injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis to a subsidiary of AssertioHldings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company. In August 2018 , Antares Pharma announced an agreement with Pfizer to develop a combination drug-device. This utilizes Antares QuickShot with an undisclosed Pfizer drug, and Antares Pharma receives royalties on net sales on the combination product.

, Antares Pharma announced an agreement with Pfizer to develop a combination drug-device. This utilizes Antares QuickShot with an undisclosed Pfizer drug, and Antares Pharma receives royalties on net sales on the combination product. In August 2018, Antares Pharma received FDA approval for Teva’s epinephrine auto-injector drug-device combination product, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions,





Diabetes Care Devices Market : Information by Monitoring Devices (Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Device), Management Devices (Insulin Syringes, Jet Injectors), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Needle Free Injection Systems Market : Information by Product (Prefilled, Fillable), Technology, Usability, Type of Medication, Delivery Site, and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Plastic Injection Molding Market : Information by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyamide), Application (Packaging, Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030



