PVC Window Profiles Market Size is projected to reach USD 763 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.19%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PVC window profile is a protective and supportive border made of PVC material that surrounds the windows. It refers to a somewhat thick material used for a decorative window. The principal objective of PVC window profiles is to shield the window from external elements to ensure the window's longevity. PVC window profiles come in various forms, sizes, and patterns, and these are simple to install. These are often used for windows in business buildings, homes, and apartment complexes.

The global PVC window profiles market has been divided into four segments: type, window design, application, and region.



Key Insights

The global PVC window profiles market size was valued at USD 486.4 million in 2021, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2030.

The global PVC window profiles market is segmented into turn and tilt, sliding, and casement windows.

into turn and tilt, sliding, and casement windows. Due to increased commercial building constructions with window-based facades, the turn and tilt window category is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.53 % throughout the projection period.

Based on window design, the PVC window profiles market is classified into three categories: decorative, solid color, and white. Solid color held the most market share in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.49 % by 2030.

North America and Europe are the two dominant markets for PVC window profiles.





Competitive Pricing Edge Over Other Window Profile Materials to Drive Market Growth

Pricing is another essential factor to consider when it comes to the growth of the PVC window profile market. There are various materials to select from for profile manufacturing , and PVC is one of the most economical, with an outstanding price-quality ratio. PVC is a long-lasting, easy-to-maintain material that is often ideal for replacement windows. PVC prices are falling due to increasingly efficient production technology, and 3D printing will likely add to market development.

Furthermore, its continuous popularity within the market due to its highly competitive price and durability is likely to contribute to the growth of the PVC window profile market. PVC windows are lightweight and have a high impact strength, contributing to their growing popularity. It is also simple to work with and has excellent resistance to corrosion and wear and strain, which is common when repairing and replacing windows.

PVC windows have excellent insulating and soundproofing capabilities and provide perfect sealing. As a result, the low price and other benefits are predicted to boost the PVC window profiles market growth.





Design Enhancements to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to the Market

PVC windows were often considered unsuitable for listed buildings or those in conservation zones due to their barren and unstylish appearance. Due to their lack of aesthetics, these appeared out of place in classic grand Victorian homes. On the other hand, PVC windows did not allow much customization—although altering the colors and patterns is possible. Nonetheless, just a few options may not appeal to end-users who desire a more tailored solution.

However, ongoing improvements in window design introduce a slew of new uses for PVC window profiles. Profiles are now being used as a medium to upgrade any property and create one-of-a-kind architectural looks at a minimal cost. Many businesses, organizations, and government buildings employ window profiles to give them a distinct look and design. Further advancements in the production of PVC profile windows and uPVC, which will make them more sustainable and less harmful to the environment, will also pave the way for market growth during the forecast period.







Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 763 Million CAGR 4.19% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Window Design and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Deceuninck, Schuco, Profine Group, Rehau Group, Aluplast GmbH, Epwin Group, Rehau Group, Salamander Window and Door Systems (Salamander Group (Sg)), and others. Key Market Opportunities The Advanced Materials Industry'S Substantial Growth Fuels The Pvc Window Profiles Market Key Market Drivers increasing demand for housing as the average number of persons per household declines





Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a significant influence on the building sector. The construction industry, which covers everything from public infrastructure to residential projects, has faced several obstacles, including a lack of money and credit, serial fraud, and environmental regulations. In addition, to limit the outbreak, governments in various countries ordered a short shutdown, suspending building and business activities.

Government restrictions imposed to prevent the virus's impact led to a lack of raw materials and labor and a disruption in the supply chain, making meeting contractual commitments more difficult. In the sector, consumer demand has decreased. Some building and engineering materials are imported from nations that may negatively influence, causing a ripple effect across the sector.





List of Key Players



Deceuninck, Schuco

Profine Group

Rehau Group

Aluplast GmbH

Epwin Group

Rehau Group

Salamander Window and Door Systems (Salamander Group (Sg))





Global PVC Window Profiles Market: Segmentation

By Type

Turn and Tilt Windows

Sliding Window

Casement Window

Others

By Window Design

Decorative

Solid Color

White

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





Market News

In February 2022 , VEKA announced the launch of 3 new profiles for windows and doors, expanding the color and design range.

, VEKA announced the launch of 3 new profiles for windows and doors, expanding the color and design range. In May 2021 , Deceuninck announced a partnership with Finestral, a company based in Malta specializing in uPVC energy-efficient apertures. They formed a partnership, and Deceuninck authorized the company to work on its behalf to develop energy-efficient PVC apertures with superior thermal performance.

, Deceuninck announced a partnership with Finestral, a company based in Malta specializing in uPVC energy-efficient apertures. They formed a partnership, and Deceuninck authorized the company to work on its behalf to develop energy-efficient PVC apertures with superior thermal performance. In June 2021 , Eurocell announced the addition of three new retail locations to its growing network in the U.K. The three new branches, which will open over the summer, are located throughout the U.K. and will help to meet the ever-increasing demand for Eurocell's product range in these areas.

, Eurocell announced the addition of three new retail locations to its growing network in the U.K. The three new branches, which will open over the summer, are located throughout the U.K. and will help to meet the ever-increasing demand for Eurocell's product range in these areas. In September 2021 , Schüco International announced a joint venture with Alufit International to focus Schueco's efforts in India on large commercial and infrastructure facade projects.

, Schüco International announced a joint venture with Alufit International to focus Schueco's efforts in India on large commercial and infrastructure facade projects. In October 2021 , Profine announced the opening of a new training workshop for its operation in Berlin. Internal training phases, such as bare plastic and metal technology training, can be covered with the new machines. The company had to rely on external partners to accomplish this until now.

, Profine announced the opening of a new training workshop for its operation in Berlin. Internal training phases, such as bare plastic and metal technology training, can be covered with the new machines. The company had to rely on external partners to accomplish this until now. In April 2019, Chelsea Building Products, part of Aluplast, announced that it had opened its second production facility in a renovated 126,000-square-foot plant in Greenville, Texas.





News Media

Competitive Pricing Edge Over Other Window Profile Materials to Drive PVC Window Profile Market

Lightweight PVC — The Most Preferred Chlorine Form Material for Electric Vehicles





