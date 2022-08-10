Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Supports Make-A Wish Foundation of New Jersey at 6th Annual F.A.S.T. Olympics

FAIRFIELD, NJ, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey, a leading provider of residential leasing and property management services throughout Fairfield and the surrounding areas, recently took part in the 6th Annual Community Association Institute-New Jersey (CAI-NJ) Chapter F.A.S.T. Olympics. Although the company did not take home the gold medal, they still feel like winners after spending the day supporting the community management industry, connecting with and competing against valued partners and – most importantly – raising money for a very worthy cause.

All proceeds raised at the 2022 Olympics were donated to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, a non-profit corporation that works to provide hope and grant wishes to local children affected by critical illnesses. F.A.S.T. – the CAI-NJ Future All Stars Team – is an initiative comprised of future leaders that helps them become immersed in the community management industry through professional development, civic outreach, social, and business networking activities.

“Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is honored to support worthy causes like Make-A-Wish New Jersey Olympics that bring a positive impact and meaningful value to the communities we serve,” said Jackie Thermidor, PCAM®, Associa Community Management of New Jersey branch president. “Working together, you can make a difference and we already look forward to participating again next year.”

