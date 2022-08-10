Future Announces New Women’s Lifestyle and Home Interest Revenue Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital powerhouse Future Publishing announced today that Shayna Kossove, formerly CRO of Who What Wear, will lead a newly formed Fashion, Beauty, and Homes revenue team as Commercial President, and will oversee direct sales and custom partnerships across Future’s Women and Home Interest portfolio of brands.



The move comes alongside Future’s meteoric rise as a key player in the Women’s Lifestyle and Home Interest arena, with its leading brands Who What Wear, Marie Claire, Woman & Home, Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and more.

“By combining our teams, we leverage our best-in-class branded content, influencer marketing and audience data capabilities, alongside our broad scale, to offer our clients a level of audience and content that can’t be found elsewhere,” said Zack Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at Future. “We are excited that as part of the change, we can develop deeper strategic relationships with advertisers and look to expand the team with further growth planned in 2023.”

Shayna Kossove is a founding member of Who What Wear, which was acquired by Future earlier this year. She brings an extensive record of generating revenue for digital media companies, including developing ground-breaking partnerships with fashion, luxury, retail, and beauty brands.

Prior to Who What Wear, Kossove was Head of Revenue at LX.TV, a division of NBCUniversal. She also held senior business development roles at Conde Nast, the Hollywood Reporter and LA Confidential Magazines.

“Very few publishers have the scale, technology, and brand value to thrive under evolving market conditions, but Future is the exception with every essential component to drive revenue and flourish,” Kossove said. “We can't wait to unlock more value for our audiences and partners with Future’s incredible capabilities.”

