Autumn Adventures in Kalispell, Montana

Kalispell, Montana, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer lovin’ comes to a close, it’s time to start planning your fall adventure. With fewer visitors, cooler temperatures and beautiful fall foliage in every direction, Kalispell, Montana may be the next best place to put on your fall travel itinerary.

“Late summer and fall are two of the best times to visit Kalispell,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director, Discover Kalispell – the Kalispell Convention & Visitor Bureau. “Summer traffic begins to taper off, and visitors can experience cooler weather with beautiful fall colors in the Flathead Valley and nearby Glacier National Park.”

Whether you’re looking to hike, bike or just take a drive, there’s so much to experience in Montana’s Flathead Valley. Here are five ways to experience fall in and around Kalispell, Montana.

1. Stay two nights, get a $75 gas card.

Take advantage of Discover Kalispell’s Montana Road Trip Campaign. When you book two nights at a participating Kalispell hotel, you’ll receive a $75 gas card that’s valid at any Town Pump location in Montana. Valid for reservations between August 10 – September 30, 2022.

2. Going-to-the Sun Road.

The air always seems cleaner and quieter in the mountains of Montana, which is why Kalispell is the perfect getaway spot, especially in fall. The gateway to Glacier National Park, Kalispell is a scenic 32 miles from the park’s west entrance. As an added bonus, after September 11, 2022, no vehicle reservations are needed for the park. Time your visit to come in mid-September before the full closure of the Going-to-the-Sun Road from Apgar to Lake McDonald Lodge, which is set for October 1, 2022 - May 26, 2023.

3. Day trip around Flathead Lake.

From Kalispell, it’s an easy 10-minute drive to Flathead Lake. Begin your trip south along the west side of the lake on U.S. Highway 93 and make a full loop tour, returning on Montana Highway 35. As you travel around the lake, you will be greeted with stunning views, charming small towns, colorful fall foliage and abundant Montana scenery.

4. Take a hike.

While hiking in Glacier National Park is always a good idea, the Flathead National Forest – just outside of Kalispell – is full of endless terrain that is prime for hiking, biking, fishing and camping. A local favorite, Jewel Basin is filled with so much to explore, including 20 lakes that provide incredible fishing opportunities for any type of angler. During the summer, this is a heavily visited area, which is why fall is the perfect time to visit. Additional nearby trails include Lone Pine State Park and Herron Park.

5. Explore Kalispell’s cozy downtown.

Before you leave Kalispell, be sure to spend a day downtown where you’ll find tree-lined avenues, historic colorful buildings and some of the best food in Montana. You’ll also discover breweries, shops, restaurants, art galleries and more. Don’t forget to grab yourself a scoop (or two) of ice cream at Sweet Peaks and catch some live music to liven up the night.

Want more? Find places to stay and more fall travel ideas at DiscoverKalispell.com.

