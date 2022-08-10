Building Automation and Controls Market Size is projected to reach USD 340 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automatic central control for lighting, security, and access control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, is known as building automation and controls . The sensors, detectors, relays, and other intelligent electronics used by the building automation and controls system provide access to a central computing system that allows it to function. They are employed in various business sectors, including retail, hospitality, residential, and industrial. The growing need for HVAC control, energy-efficient lighting control, and a higher standard of living will likely fuel the growth of the global building automation and controls market.





Growing Deployment of Building Automation Systems Ignites the Market Demand

The increasing deployment of building automation systems in office buildings, shopping malls, and public transportation hubs, such as train stations and airports, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the building automation and control system market. The most widely used items in the home, enterprise, and commercial sectors are lighting controls, commercial sectors, and security and access control systems. Security and access control systems have become integral to several industrial verticals as security concerns have increased across all industries. Therefore, the rising demand for HVAC management, energy-efficient lighting control, and a better quality of life is anticipated to boost the global market for building automation systems.

Development of Smart Cities in Emerging Countries Gives Rise to Untapped Market Opportunities

The smart homes and buildings market has promoted the adoption of increased energy efficiency, greater security, and user-friendly access control. It is anticipated that it will serve as the foundation of intelligent buildings in future smart cities, making it the next great opportunity for industry leaders to pursue. It integrates smart building technology with other systems, such as HVAC and lighting management. The building automation and controls market offers attractive opportunities due to the increased acceptance of smart city projects.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 340 Billion by 2030 CAGR 11.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Offering, Industry Vertical, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Beijer Electronics, ABB, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., and Control4 Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Development of Smart Cities in Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Growing Deployment of Building Automation Systems

Regional Insights

Europe is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Increased penetration of digital electronic devices and strong acceptance of modern technologies have created numerous prospects for building automation and controls for the European industry. Due to stricter energy-use laws, it is anticipated that the market will continue to expand rapidly in European nations with thriving building businesses. In addition, the growing need to modernize an aging building stock is driving the building automation systems (BAS) market.

The North American building automation and controls market is projected to reach USD 80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%. North America holds a sizable revenue share of the building automation and controls market due to the emergence of automated security systems with a distinct approach to building security systems, wireless sensor network BAS technologies, and growing IoT penetration in buildings. In addition, the presence of a leading company in building automation systems, such as Siemens, along with the evolution of innovation and significant technological contributions, increases the demand for the building automation and controls industry.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for building automation services . The growth is attributable to the rapid economic expansion of leading Asia-Pacific countries and the subsequent growth projections for the building industry. In addition, the rapid urbanization and desire to adopt smart cities in APAC are anticipated to generate potential possibilities for the building automation and controls market. Numerous firms and their facilities are also investing in embedded building automation and controls, significantly contributing to the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global building automation and controls market was worth USD 130 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 340 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product type, the global building automation and controls market is divided into HVAC Control, Lighting Control, and Security & Access Control. The HVAC Control segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

By offering, the global building automation and controls market is bifurcated into Integration and Services. The Integration segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the global building automation and controls market is classified into Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others. The Industrial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

, the global building automation and controls market is classified into Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others. The Industrial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, the global building automation and controls market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe commands maximum market share.





Competitive Players in the Global Building Automation and Controls Market

Honeywell International

Beijer Electronics

ABB

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co

Control4 Corporation





Global Building Automation and Controls Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

HVAC Control

Lighting Control

Security & Access Control

By Offering

Integration

Services

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Enterprise

Industrial

Hospitality

Retail

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In June 2022 , Siemens AG, a leader in industrial automation and software, infrastructure, building technology, and transportation, and NVIDIA, a pioneer in accelerated graphics and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and expand the use of AI-driven digital twin technology, which will contribute to the advancement of industrial automation.

, Siemens AG, a leader in industrial automation and software, infrastructure, building technology, and transportation, and NVIDIA, a pioneer in accelerated graphics and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and expand the use of AI-driven digital twin technology, which will contribute to the advancement of industrial automation. In June 2022, Siemens AG introduced Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform, to accelerate digital transformation and value generation for clients of all sizes in the industry, buildings, grids, and mobility. The company platform simplifies, accelerates, and scales digital transformation. Siemens Xcelerator consists of a curated portfolio of internet of things (IoT)-enabled hardware, software, and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties; a growing ecosystem of partners; and an evolving marketplace that facilitates interactions and transactions between customers, partners, and developers.





