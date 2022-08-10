Proactive news headlines including Unity, Todos Medical, Lobe Sciences, Playgon Games, Etruscus Resources, EverGen

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Call of Duty app developer Unity is target of AppLovin takeover click here
- Todos Medical says Provista Diagnostics lab finishes validation of Wound and Respiratory Pathogen panels; plans to add monkeypox testing click here
- Lobe Sciences enters into exclusive agreement with contract research organization iNGENū to conduct clinical trials in Australia click here
- Playgon Games sees 30% surge in daily wagering turnover in August 2022 click here
- Etruscus Resources commences exploration season at Rock and Roll property; reveals positive results from Lewis program click here
- EverGen Infrastructure inks term sheet for $31M senior term loan to support funding of RNG facility upgrades click here
- Jamie L Pearson to step down as cannabis company Bhang president click here
- Outlook Therapeutics ends 3Q with $26 million in cash and cash equivalents; plans to re-submit ONS-5010 application by September click here
- New Age Metals completes grindability and flotation testing on River Valley Palladium project master composites click here
- Endexx says its products are now available in over 8,000 stores in the US click here
- Roblox Corp's shares plunge 19% after it misses quarterly earnings estimates click here
- Talon Metals acquires exploration rights from Sweetwater Royalties for historic Henry Ford land package in Michigan click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals says ENVASARC trial gets recommendation to proceed as planned click here
- SinglePoint acquires Frontline Power Solutions, a multi-state, licensed energy services company click here
- 'Writing on wall' for Musk's Twitter takeover, says broker click here
- VolitionRx says it will participate in US clinical study for NETs in sepsis cancer patients click here
- PlantX says Portfolio Coffee establishes partnership with Canadian barista academy click here
- Fobi AI locks down BC and Alberta liquor retail markets with exclusive data licensing agreement with Barnet Technologies click here
- Fabled Copper uncovers high-grade copper samples at Muskwa project in British Columbia click here
- Vox Royalty says Western Australian government approves proposal to expand annual production at Wonmunna iron ore mine click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 results and provides operational update click here
- Goldshore Resources hails encouraging assay results from ongoing drill program at Moss Lake Project click here
- BlueRush completes previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of convertible debenture units for gross proceeds of US$3,023,995 click here
- enCore Energy says US Court of Appeal rules Dewey Burdock license to extract uranium lawful click here
- Looking Glass Labs to acquire Web 3.0 Holdings Corp click here
- Helix BioPharma announces scientific collaboration with University Hospital Tuebingen in Germany click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power says it is developing a range of fuel cells for off-grid and backup generator markets click here
- Vuzix Corporation reports higher 2Q revenue; sees continued growth for the rest of the year click here
