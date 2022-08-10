Ethernet Adapter Market Size is projected to reach USD 52.55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Ethernet adapter , also known as a network interface card (NIC), is a card that plugs into a slot on a motherboard and allows a computer to connect to an Ethernet network (LAN). NIC was previously only utilized for desktop systems. However, ethernet is now built into the motherboard chipsets of desktop and laptop computers.

The Ethernet adapter market is estimated to expand due to increased demand for higher bandwidth connections across various industries. The growing deployment of data centers is also projected to fuel the ethernet adapter market. An ethernet connection provides excellent reliability and signal stability. It reduces the likelihood of external meddling and security breaches. Given these considerations, the ethernet adapter market is expected to increase exponentially in the near future.





Swelling Demand for Higher Bandwidth Connections to Drive the Global Ethernet Adapter Market

There is a significant demand for high bandwidth in the telecom industry, cloud applications, TV-on-demand, video services, and online gaming. Wired transmission connection offers greater bandwidth, enhanced reliability & agility, and improved security compared to wireless communication. For instance, wired LAN offers 100Mbps bandwidth using Ethernet technology, whereas the maximum bandwidth provided by a wireless network is about 11Mbps.

Moreover, wireless transmission is lower in underwater operations due to the use of low frequency to keep the attenuation (power loss in transmitted signal) minimum and prevent slowdown of the transmission rate. If attenuation has to be reduced from 5.4 DB to 0.4 DB, the frequency must be reduced from 1.8 MHz to 0.01 MHz. However, wired communication is exempted from such limitations, making it a faster medium than wireless transmission. Consequently, increased demand for higher bandwidth and a need for more rapid transmission implicitly drive the ethernet adapter market.

Digitalization of Firms Creates News Opportunities for the Global Ethernet Adapter Market

The digitalization of businesses enhances the efficiency of their processes, consistency, and quality. Besides, it significantly reduces costs by optimizing production processes, saving time & human resources, and improving the standard of living. Therefore, more and more businesses are adopting digitalization. This increased adoption necessitates networking hardware such as routers, switches, and servers. Subsequently, the ethernet adapter market finds remunerative opportunities with the increasing digitalization of businesses during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 52.55 Billion by 2030 CAGR 33.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Interface, Port Configuration, Data Rate per Port, Application, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., Belkin International Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, LevelOne, NVIDIA (Mellanox Technologies), Marvell Technology Group, Plugable Technologies, Xilinx Key Market Opportunities Increased Demand for Power Over Ethernet (PoE) in Industries to Boom Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Deployment of Data Center to Augment Market Growth Prospect

Regional Insights

North America is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. In recent years, the internet's spread in North America has boosted the usage of computers, which in turn has increased the use of ethernet adapters to build local area networks. Advances in Ethernet adapters that provide a high data rate and a wide bandwidth contribute to the growth of the North American ethernet adapter industry. Furthermore, the expansion of the video gaming sector, which employs high-speed ethernet for LAN installation, influences ethernet adapter demand.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. In terms of digital technology and infrastructure in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, Asia-Pacific has the most rapidly rising countries, including Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Increased internet penetration necessitates using ethernet adapters for network extension and installation. The need for ethernet adapters is influenced by factors such as high-speed transfer, reliability, robustness, and efficient connectivity over long distances.

The European ethernet adapter market is projected to reach USD 11,092 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.1%. The growth is mainly driven by increased economic activities, rapid industrialization, and a rise in internet users. Industrialization promotes the setup of office buildings, data centers to provide data storage services, and others. These applications require ethernet adapters for the transfer of data.





Key Highlights

The global Ethernet adapter market was valued at USD 3,850 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 52,558 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 3,850 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 52,558 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By type , the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into External and Internal. The Internal segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period.

, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into External and Internal. The Internal segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By interface type , the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into PCIe, OCP, and USB. The PCIe segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period.

, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into PCIe, OCP, and USB. The PCIe segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By data rate per port, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into Up to 1 GbE, 10 GbE, 25 GbE, 40 GbE, 50 GbE, 100 GbE, and 200 GbE. The Up to 1 GbE segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

per port, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into Up to 1 GbE, 10 GbE, 25 GbE, 40 GbE, 50 GbE, 100 GbE, and 200 GbE. The Up to 1 GbE segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By port configuration , the global ethernet adapter market is divided into Single, Dual, and Quad. The Dual segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period.

, the global ethernet adapter market is divided into Single, Dual, and Quad. The Dual segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By application , the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into Servers, Embedded Systems, Consumer Applications, Routers & Switches, Desktop Systems, and Others. The Embedded Systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period.

, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into Servers, Embedded Systems, Consumer Applications, Routers & Switches, Desktop Systems, and Others. The Embedded Systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By end-user , the global ethernet adapter market is divided into Industrial, Residential, and Commercial. The Commercial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

, the global ethernet adapter market is divided into Industrial, Residential, and Commercial. The Commercial segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By region, the global ethernet adapter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America Surpasses the rest of the world.





Competitive Players in the Global Ethernet adapter market

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.

Belkin International, Inc.

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

LevelOne

NVIDIA (Mellanox Technologies)

Marvell Technology Group

Plugable Technologies

Xilinx





Global Ethernet Adapter Market: Segmentation

By Type

External

Internal

By Interface Type

PCIe

OCP

USB

By Port Configuration

Single

Dual

Quad

By Data Rate per Port

Up to 1 GbE

10 GbE

25 GbE

40 GbE

50 GbE

100 GbE

200 GbE

By Application

Servers

Embedded Systems

Consumer Applications

Routers & Switches

Desktop Systems

Others

By End-user

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In June 2022 , Faction, a Bay Area-based startup and NVIDIA Inception member, debuted its business-to-business autonomous delivery service, accelerating its commercial deployment with three-wheel production electric vehicles purpose-built for driverless services.

, Faction, a Bay Area-based startup and NVIDIA Inception member, debuted its business-to-business autonomous delivery service, accelerating its commercial deployment with three-wheel production electric vehicles purpose-built for driverless services. In June 2022, NVIDIA teamed up with HPE to move AI from the edge to the cloud. The NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite is an all-inclusive, cloud-native collection of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools. It is designed to make using AI easy for any business and doesn't need someone with extensive AI knowledge. The software may be used everywhere, from a data center to the cloud, and is fully supported by NVIDIA. Additionally, developers may streamline development and deployment and quickly create high-performing AI solutions using cloud-native AI tools and frameworks.





