Legit Security Announces Support For New Compliance Frameworks To Increase Software Supply Chain Security And Integrity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security , a cyber security company with an enterprise platform to secure an organization’s software supply chain, today announced new platform capabilities for real-time risk scoring, drift monitoring, and support for additional compliance frameworks including Supply-Chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA) . In accordance with a growing number of regulations including the President’s Executive Order for improving the nation’s cybersecurity, the latest Legit Security platform update addresses a wide range of regulatory compliance requirements and provides high visibility across a company’s software development life cycle (SDLC) to reduce security threats including tampering and unauthorized access. The platform’s expanded support of industry best practice frameworks include SLSA, software bill of materials (SBOM) standards, as well as the ability for organizations to implement their own custom governance frameworks, enabling enterprises to assure software supply chain security and integrity.

Legit Security’s platform increases security efficiency and effectiveness by reducing application risk from Source Code Management (SCM), to build, to artifact registry right up until production deployment. The latest platform updates provide detailed risk scoring and real-time drift monitoring across a broader range of regulatory requirements and custom governance frameworks. Customers are able to address security issues earlier in the SDCL, receive deeper contextual information on security issues, and are provided with workflow automation options to accelerate remediation tasks and improve developer agility. Legit Security’s platform now supports regulatory requirements spanning SOC2, SLSA, ISO27001 and the President’s Executive Order 14028.

“We’ve built a security platform on a foundation of complete visibility across all the systems and components used to build and deliver software including SDLC systems, development teams, plugins, open-source software, third-party resources, and more,” said Liav Caspi, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of Legit Security. “This enables organizations to get the assurances they need that they’re building safe software in a safe way. Our platform also supports the SLSA compliance framework because of its dedication to cross-industry collaboration to help improve security and supply chain integrity, along with its alignment with NIST’s latest Secure Software Development Framework.”

Legit Security secures the software supply chain by scanning development pipelines for risks and data exposures, secures SDLC infrastructure and systems, and monitors the security hygiene of people and their code as they operate within it. The platform’s ability to identify the placement of other security guardrails such as third-party SAST and SCA tools allows companies to optimize their coverage and ensure all critical CI/CD pipelines are secure.

Legit Security’s platform is an easy to implement, API-first solution that does not require agents, adaptors or software to install. For more information on Legit Security, please visit https://www.legitsecurity.com.

About Legit Security

Legit Security protects software supply chains from attack by automatically discovering and securing the pipelines, infrastructure, code and people so that businesses can stay safe while releasing software fast. Legit Security provides an easy to implement SaaS platform that supports both cloud and on-premises resources and combines automated discovery and analysis capabilities with hundreds of security policies developed by industry experts with real-world SDLC security experience. This integrated platform keeps your software factory secure and provides continuous assurance that your applications are released without vulnerabilities.