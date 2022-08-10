The Cancer Support Community Applauds the Appointment of Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to Director of the National Cancer Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) enthusiastically supports President Biden’s selection of Monica Bertagnolli, MD to the position of director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Bertagnolli, who is the first woman to serve in this role, was appointed this morning.

Bertagnolli is a professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and serves as chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She brings exceptional clinical experience to the NCI, in addition to health policy and clinical trial expertise.

“When Dr. Bertagnolli served as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, she chose ‘Caring for every patient, learning from every patient’ as her presidential theme,” said Debbie Weir, CEO of the Cancer Support Community. “We firmly believe that patient experience is integral to cancer research and care. We applaud Dr. Bertagnolli’s recognition of the unique and essential role patients play in advancing research and science that helps all people live longer, healthier lives.”

CSC believes both the Cancer Moonshot initiative and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) will benefit from the breadth and depth of Dr. Bertagnolli’s experience and looks forward to the accomplishments that will be achieved under her leadership.

CSC anticipates fruitful collaboration with Dr. Bertagnolli and the NCI moving forward, ushering in an exciting period of cancer research.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club network partners, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation.