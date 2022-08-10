Burnham Benefits partners with Soles4Souls to provide 1,000+ pairs of shoes to homeless youth

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, LLC, a national full-service strategic consulting and brokerage firm, today announced the launch of their 4EveryKid initiative in partnership with the non-profit organization Soles4Souls to benefit homeless youth living in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.



Burnham plans to raise $20,000 to provide at least 1,000 pairs of new athletic shoes to homeless students in need throughout the school year. The company will also match every donation, dollar for dollar up to $10,000. The company has raised over $4,500, equivalent to 255 pairs of new athletic shoes.

Burnham’s 4EveryKid fundraiser is open to public contributions and will close on August 31. A link to the donation page can be found here.

As an extension of their giving, the company will also host an internal shoe drive to benefit Soles4Souls’ mission to break the cycle of poverty for children and adults in need around the globe. Employees at nine Burnham sites in California will collect new and lightly used shoes, which Burnham will then ship to Soles4Souls for sorting and distribution.

Burnham’s Regional President Kristen Allison said, “The message of 4EveryKid is that one simple act of kindness can mean a big step forward for someone else — this is at the heart of Soles4Souls as well. Our team is honored to join forces to provide meaningful opportunities for our community members, as well as communities in need around the world.”

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham, a BRP Group, Inc. partner, consults with clients on employee benefits, property and casualty, and retirement and wealth management solutions. Burnham is a national full-service strategic consulting and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California. The company easily adapts to today's rapidly changing business climate, investing in cutting-edge technology, tools, and resources, and creates customized programs to fit clients' best interests. A cadre of highly skilled industry professionals and strategic partnerships provide unmatched personal service. Burnham is a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine for the ninth year and counting, and over the last decade consistently ranks as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal, North Bay Business Journal, and Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, visit BurnhamBenefits.com.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by putting them to good use: providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. With locations across three continents, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries since 2006. Soles4Souls.org

Contact: Emily Pisano—Burnham, a BRP Company Phone: 949.800.4014 Email: emily.pisano@burnhambenefits.com

