Over one-thousand Wolters Kluwer employees compete in this year’s Code Games

Code gamers use advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual reality to build solutions of the future

New York - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights, and services for professionals, celebrates the 9th Annual Code Games innovation tournament. Learn more about how we solve our customer’s most complex problems.

In a competition that spans the globe, over 1,100 Wolters Kluwer employees in hundreds of locations participated in the 9th annual Code Games competition. The Code Games provide an opportunity for employees to explore new applications for advanced technologies with the goal of expanding the pipeline for Wolters Kluwer next generation solutions.

“It’s been so rewarding to see the Code Games grow and evolve over the years. Innovation is the key to delivering solutions that help our customers make their most critical decisions,” said Karen Abramson, Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. “It requires that we step out of our day-to-day routine and think bigger to solve our clients’ most complex problems.”

Expert solutions originating in this year’s Code Games are moving into the pipeline for customers as varied as lawyers, regulators, accountants, risk and safety managers, physicians and medical students.

Solutions generated and enhanced at past Code Games include:

CCH Axcess™, the tax profession’s only modular cloud-based solution;

Kleos, the leading cloud-based legal practice management software in Europe;

OneSumX for FRR, an integrated solution suite for finance, risk and regulatory reporting;

Ovid Synthesis, an evidence-based practice (EBP) workflow solution that accelerates clinical research to drive healthcare improvement.

Code Games is a highly anticipated event at Wolters Kluwer. This enthusiasm illustrates our innovative culture, high employee engagement, and drives our overall goal to accelerate expert solutions.

