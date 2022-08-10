Black Book Research Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Year

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Book Research has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, earning the #1,599 ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2022. Black Book is a polling, data collection, and analytics firm dedicated to supporting healthcare industry constituents, investors, technology companies, and purchasing organizations with accurate insights and intelligence.

This honor is the fifth year the sought-after award has recognized the firm's remarkable revenue growth. The recognition is also significant based on the company's repeated successes. Previously, Inc Magazine's ratings of high-growth businesses have identified Black Book as #1529 in 2021, #821 in 2020, #511 with 987% growth in 2018, and #601 in 2017, atop the 6 million independent companies in America.

Since its inception in 2011, the company has helped healthcare industry enterprises make intelligent business decisions by effectively using Black Book's proprietary crowdsourced data platform, user satisfaction indicators, scored performance outcomes, and analytics.

The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Black Book in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"While this selection to the Inc. 5000 list solidifies our status among the fastest-growing companies, the growth at Black Book is far from over," said Doug Brown, company President. "As a data science-oriented organization, we will continue to expand internationally, hire the best and brightest data experts across the globe and invest in emerging technology to ensure the rapid growth we have seen only continues to ascend well into the future."

About Black Book

Black Book Research is a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company and premier provider of competitive intelligence, market research, opinion mining, sentiment analysis, services evaluation, and strategic consulting services worldwide. We offer complete quantitative and qualitative research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific principal conditions in healthcare IT, medical equipment, insurance IT, outsourced and managed services, and advisory practices. Since 2011, Black Book has served over ten thousand clients including the nation's top investment firms and groups, largest financial institutions, the nation's largest hospitals, health insurers, top universities and academic medical centers, international government agencies, and the world's leading technology firms.

For methodology, auditing, resources, and comprehensive research see: http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

For information, visit YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igMM0dbsNG4

