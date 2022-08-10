Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers THAAD’s 800th Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the 800th Solid Rocket Boost Motor and the 800th Divert and Attitude Control System (DACS) for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system, one of the nation’s primary defenses against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.



“Aerojet Rocketdyne is committed to meeting the nation’s critical defense needs to protect what we value most,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “The on-time delivery of the 800th THAAD boost motor and DACS guidance system is a testament to our team’s focus on the mission, commitment to high quality and dedication to customer needs.”

A land-based element of the Missile Defense Agency’s Missile Defense system, built by prime contractor Lockheed Martin, THAAD shields deployed U.S. and allied forces and critical infrastructure from missile attacks. The system has a 100% success rate in intercept tests – 16 intercepts in 16 tests – since production began.

The THAAD solid rocket boost motor is manufactured at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Defense Headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama and at the company’s Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas. The DACS, a highly-responsive thruster system that keeps THAAD’s kinetic kill vehicle on target during the latter stages of an intercept, is manufactured in the company’s Los Angeles, California facility.

