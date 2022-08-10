Trans Mountain Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation ("Trans Mountain” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dawn Farrell to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. The appointment will be effective August 15, 2022.



Mrs. Farrell brings over 35 years’ experience in the energy business, having held various senior level positions, including most recently President & CEO of TransAlta Corporation where she led the company’s unprecedented transition away from coal-fired electrical generation. This was one of the most significant carbon emissions reduction achievements in Canada’s effort to address climate change.

As a highly experienced large public company executive, Dawn brings a depth of expertise and significant international business presence to Trans Mountain. Her experience at TransAlta, including three years as Chief Operating Officer, highlights her strong expertise in the execution of complex projects, working with Indigenous communities, and completing company-wide cultural transformation; all important areas of expertise that will benefit Trans Mountain. Mrs. Farrell brings extensive experience with capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and has led the negotiation and evaluation of a critical, intricate transaction with government.

William Downe, Chairman of the Board of Trans Mountain, commented: “We are pleased that Dawn has chosen to join the strong team at Trans Mountain. A community builder with a steadfast commitment to strengthening Canada, Dawn has proven to be a dynamic and thoughtful leader, successfully leading organizations through change and revitalization. We are confident that her broad-based knowledge, experience, and her background with governments and Indigenous communities will be a tremendous asset to Trans Mountain as it completes the expansion project and navigates the next stages of the Company’s future.”

Downe continues, “On behalf of all Board members, I would like to thank Rob Van Walleghem for his leadership of the Company during this period of transition; he will continue in a senior executive leadership role at the company.”

Dawn Farrell commented: “I am excited to be joining the team at Trans Mountain as it continues its work of completing one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects. The Trans Mountain Expansion Project has been in planning and construction for the past 12 years and, as it passes the 60% completion mark, I look forward to leading the organization to this Project’s end while steering the next phase of the Company’s future.”

Dawn Farrell Background

Dawn Farrell spent over 35 years in the energy business and held a variety of positions including CEO and President of TransAlta. TransAlta is one of the largest investor-owned generation and energy marketing companies in Canada with operations in Canada, the U.S. and Australia, and is a publicly listed company on the TSX and NYSE. As CEO of TransAlta for over nine years, Mrs. Farrell led the transformation of the company to competitive power focused on low-cost, clean, and reliable solutions for large commercial and industrial customers.

She is currently the Chair of the Board for The Chemours Company and Portland General Electric. She has held past board positions including the Business Council of Canada, Alberta Business Council, Calgary Stampede, Conference Board of Canada, Mount Royal College/University Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Directors, Fording Coal Income Fund, New Relationship Trust, and Vision Quest Windelectric. Farrell has contributed to electricity and environmental policy development in Alberta, British Columbia, and federally in Canada.

Mrs. Farrell is currently the Chancellor for Mount Royal University and a member of the Trilateral Commission, a non-governmental, policy-oriented international forum, as well as community champion for Momentum.

About Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corporation operates Canada’s only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast. We deliver approximately 300,000 barrels of petroleum products each day through 1,150 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta and British Columbia, and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington state.

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project will provide increased capacity to support Canadian crude oil production growth and ensure access to global energy markets. The largest project in the pipeline’s history, it involves installing approximately 980 kilometres of new pipeline, new and modified facilities including pump stations and terminals, and a new dock complex at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia.

As a federal Crown corporation, Trans Mountain Corporation will continue to build upon Trans Mountain’s almost 70 years of experience delivering operational and safety excellence through our crude oil pipeline system.

For more information, please visit www.transmountain.com.