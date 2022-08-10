AmeriCorps and CDC Seek Proposals to Grow Nation's Public Health Workforce

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released today a notice of federal funding availability for Public Health AmeriCorps through AmeriCorps’ State and National program.

Earlier this year, the agency launched Public Health AmeriCorps, a $400 million American Rescue Plan partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to support the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders.

The 2023 grants competition prioritizes programs working to address community public health needs, including health inequities exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, and is open to nonprofit, faith-based, tribal and community-based organizations; higher-education institutions; state, local and territorial government entities, including local public health departments. Organizations that previously have not received AmeriCorps funding are encouraged to apply for these grants.

“Communities across the nation are still recovering and rebuilding from the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “AmeriCorps is recruiting organizations and Americans to serve to rebuild and improve our strained public health systems. We welcome any organization with innovative solutions to apply for Public Health AmeriCorps funding.”

The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET. Successful applicants will be notified in April 2023. Read more details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities.

Public Health AmeriCorps awarded more than $60 million to 82 Public Health AmeriCorps programs in April 2022. Those programs are currently recruiting nearly 3,000 AmeriCorps members. AmeriCorps and the White House will host an informational roundtable for Americans interested in becoming AmeriCorps members serving with Public Health AmeriCorps on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Register to attend this roundtable.

AmeriCorps continues to invest in the nation’s COVID-19 recovery. With existing programs in more than 40,000 locations across the country, AmeriCorps is uniquely positioned to bolster community recovery efforts. To date, thousands of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers across all 50 states and U.S. territories have continued their service, quickly adapting to meet the changing needs caused by the pandemic and have provided vital support, community response, and recovery efforts, providing support to more than 11.5 million Americans, including 2.5 million people at vaccination sites.

