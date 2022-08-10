AVYA Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Avaya Holdings Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AVYA), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Avaya common stock? If you purchased Avaya common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/avaya-forecast-stock-avya-class-action



Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 9, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article disclosing information to investors. The article stated that Avaya had cut its earnings forecast by more than 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors through deals arranged by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. The article also stated that the company provided no explanation for the earnings miss and the Audit Committee opened an internal investigation following the most recent quarter and a whistleblower letter.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .