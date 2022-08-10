AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2022

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

July YTD - July Beginning



Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Jul 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,085 19,548 -27.9 113,266 137,837 -17.8 55,960 40 < 100 HP 5,973 7,138 -16.3 37,978 43,723 -13.1 21,534 100+ HP 2,505 2,040 22.8 13,784 12,271 12.3 7,372 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 22,563 28,726 -21.5 165,028 193,831 -14.9 84,866 4WD Farm Tractors 347 285 21.8 1,633 1,731 -5.7 466 Total Farm Tractors 22,910 29,011 -21.0 166,661 195,562 -14.8 85,332 Self-Prop Combines 715 655 9.2 2,865 2,930 -2.2 1,160





The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

