AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2022

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 July YTD - JulyBeginning

Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgJul 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP14,08519,548-27.9 113,266137,837-17.855,960
 40 < 100 HP5,9737,138-16.3 37,97843,723-13.121,534
 100+ HP2,5052,04022.8 13,78412,27112.37,372
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors22,56328,726-21.5 165,028193,831-14.984,866
4WD Farm Tractors34728521.8 1,6331,731-5.7466
Total Farm Tractors22,91029,011-21.0 166,661195,562-14.885,332
Self-Prop Combines7156559.2 2,8652,930-2.21,160
          


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact Data