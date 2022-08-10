Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.

Homeowners will enjoy spacious single-level home designs, expansive outdoor living spaces, and a community clubhouse anticipated to open in early 2023. The 18,000-square foot clubhouse will feature indoor and outdoor heated pools, a spa, fire pits, gathering areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services.

The 15 new model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch showcase the community’s five collections of luxury homes ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2 to 2.5-car garages, and approximately 1,400 to 2,450 square feet of living space. Home prices start in the upper $500,000s.

"Home buyers can explore our new model homes, now open at Regency at Folsom Ranch, and get inspired as they browse a variety of exquisite home designs and floor plan options to fit their lifestyle," said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "We are thrilled to bring an unparalleled active lifestyle to our residents with our new clubhouse coming soon and curated activities designed by the community’s full-time Lifestyle Director."

Centrally located, Regency at Folsom Ranch provides residents with convenient access to high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in downtown Sacramento, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and walking trails.

The Toll Brothers Sacramento Design Studio offers home buyers a unique retail-like shopping experience to personalize their dream home and select from curated collections of pre-selected palettes, fixtures and finishes, as well as a wide array of structural and design options.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model homes, call 844-849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

