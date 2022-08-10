Pederson's Natural Farms Announces Partnership With Bacon Club NFT

HAMILTON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pederson's Natural Farms, world-renowned for their humanely raised and Whole30-approved pork products, and Bacon Club NFT today announced a partnership to produce and distribute limited edition bacon to all Bacon Club NFT holders.

"Pederson's has always strived to keep ahead of the meat industry, and we think joining up with an NFT project is the perfect definition of that." - Neil Dudley, Vice President, Pederson's Natural Farms.

The partnership bridges the gap between the digital realm of NFTs (blockchain-based digital collectibles) and real-world bacon. Integrating blockchain-based technology from Bacon Club NFT and high-quality Pederson's bacon brings a new class of club to bacon fans.

Furthermore, the partnership with Pederson's helps solidify Bacon Club's marriage between physical products and digital NFTs, making for an exciting future. This also helps fulfill the first part of Bacon Club NFT's roadmap and provides Pederson's entry into the world of Web 3.0.

The partnership, developed by Bacon Club NFT, would begin execution by Pederson's shortly after the Bacon Club NFT launch.

"In order for NFTs to become more mainstream, projects should consider a symbiose of physical and digital goods, which is exactly why our new strategic partnership with Pederson's is so fundamental and delicious."

- Richie McCord, Founder, Bacon Club NFT.

About Pederson's Natural Farms

Headquartered in Hamilton, Texas, Pederson's Natural Farms has been committed to ethically sourcing and producing the highest quality fresh and smoked natural meat products since 1992.

Today, with products sold in stores globally, the company strives to keep its finger on the pulse of the ever-changing trends in the industry. Pederson's Natural Farms is known for being one of the first to market with an entire line of no sugar added, Whole30 and Paleo-approved pork products.

Pederson's Natural Farms produces bacon, sausage, ham, and fresh pork. In 2020, the company produced 19.6 million pounds of pork protein distributed throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

To learn more about Pederson's Natural Farms, please visit https://pedersonsfarms.com/.

About Bacon Club NFT

Bacon Club is the only NFT project for fans of crypto and bacon. The mission is to deliver a club where the membership is secured by holding a Bacon Club NFT.

The benefits of membership include limited edition bacon drops, a chance to win a lifetime supply of bacon, and access to Bacon Bash Texas, with additional perks revealed at a later date.

To learn more about Bacon Club NFT, please visit https://www.baconclub.io/.

Contact:

Neil Dudley

VP Pederson's Natural Farms

(254) 386-4790

Neil@pedersonsfarms.com

