Teknova Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 total revenue was $11.7 million, up 41% year-over-year

Cash position of $64.7 million supports ongoing investment in growth strategy

Company updates 2022 revenue outlook to $38-42 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We were pleased with our second quarter revenue growth and the excellent progress on the build-out of our new manufacturing facility,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and CEO of Teknova. “While we continue to see healthy demand across our broader customer base, we now expect lower than anticipated revenue in the second half of 2022, we believe in large part due to certain of our early-stage biopharma customers deferring large purchases. We nonetheless remain confident in our fundamental growth opportunity and our position in the market.”

Corporate and Financial Updates

Achieved record quarterly total revenue of $11.7 million, up 41%, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter 2021

Remained on track with capacity expansion of existing facilities and the construction of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

Reported cash position of $64.7 million, supporting ongoing investment in future growth

Revenue for the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022

(Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, Unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Lab Essentials $ 8,393 $ 6,456 $ 15,368 $ 13,246 Clinical Solutions 2,943 1,593 6,755 2,664 Sample Transport — 37 6 961 Other 354 227 708 520 Total Revenue $ 11,690 $ 8,313 $ 22,837 $ 17,391

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2022 was $11.7 million, up 41%, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2022 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter 2022 was 44.9% of revenue. This compares to gross margin of 40.3% in the second quarter 2021, and gross margin of 48.7% in the second quarter 2021 on an adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of a $0.7 million charge from an inventory reserve related to excess Sample Transport inventory. The lower gross margin for the second quarter 2022 compared to the adjusted gross margin in the prior year reflects higher labor and overhead costs.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2022 were $11.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter 2021. The increase was primarily related to additional headcount, marketing costs, and stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $6.2 million, or negative $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or negative $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021.

Cash used in operating activities for the second quarter 2022 was $5.8 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $3.6 million for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2022 was negative $4.9 million, compared to negative $1.5 million for the second quarter 2021. Free Cash Flow was negative $16.8 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to negative $8.2 million for the second quarter 2021.

2022 Revenue Outlook

Teknova now anticipates total revenue of $38 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, which assumes approximately 13% growth at the mid-point of guidance, excluding Sample Transport revenue. Total revenue growth is expected to be driven by an approximately 10% increase in Lab Essentials and at least a 45% increase in Clinical Solutions. The Company does not anticipate any material revenue from Sample Transport in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s88ivr8z . To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI212f2574e2aa4cf68a5e40a4de877e89 . The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, benefit from income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova presents Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our anticipated total revenue, our expectation that recent customer engagement dynamics will be transitory, and growth in Lab Essentials and growth in Clinical Solutions for 2022, and statements about our prospects and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, demand for our products (including the delay or pausing of customer orders); our assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across our target customer base; our ability to expand our production capacity and commercial and R&D capabilities; our cash flows and revenue growth rate; our supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic on our supply chain; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of our revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 11,690 $ 8,313 $ 22,837 $ 17,391 Cost of sales 6,443 4,959 12,241 9,012 Gross profit 5,247 3,354 10,596 8,379 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,929 851 3,942 1,548 Sales and marketing 2,598 904 4,195 1,609 General and administrative 7,059 3,838 14,354 8,002 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 574 574 Total operating expenses 11,873 5,880 23,065 11,733 Loss from operations (6,626 ) (2,526 ) (12,469 ) (3,354 ) Other income (expenses), net Interest income (expense), net 28 (304 ) 15 (296 ) Other expense, net — (3 ) — (2 ) Total other income

(expenses), net 28 (307 ) 15 (298 ) Loss before income taxes (6,598 ) (2,833 ) (12,454 ) (3,652 ) Benefit from income taxes (395 ) (583 ) (754 ) (747 ) Net loss $ (6,203 ) $ (2,250 ) $ (11,700 ) $ (2,905 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 28,057,801 4,328,222 28,044,460 3,965,741





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,734 $ 87,518 Accounts receivable, net 5,810 4,666 Inventories, net 7,909 5,394 Income taxes receivable 117 1,188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,701 2,438 Total current assets 80,271 101,204 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,258 29,810 Operating right-of-use lease assets 19,154 — Goodwill 16,613 16,613 Intangible assets, net 18,130 18,704 Other non-current assets 769 180 Total assets $ 182,195 $ 166,511 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,421 $ 2,248 Accrued liabilities 8,250 5,495 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,194 — Total current liabilities 11,865 7,743 Deferred tax liabilities 2,402 3,153 Other accrued liabilities 233 273 Long-term debt, net 16,818 11,870 Deferred rent — 269 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,410 — Total liabilities 48,728 23,308 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 152,705 150,741 Accumulated deficit (19,238 ) (7,538 ) Total stockholders’ equity 133,467 143,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 182,195 $ 166,511





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,203 ) $ (2,250 ) $ (11,700 ) $ (2,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 25 319 32 231 Inventory reserve (4 ) 701 (8 ) 699 Depreciation and amortization 792 700 1,543 1,352 Stock-based compensation 934 302 1,721 485 Deferred taxes (391 ) (583 ) (751 ) (747 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 53 46 99 46 Non-cash lease expense 75 49 181 49 Other — 4 — (6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 143 (66 ) (1,176 ) 334 Inventories (1,479 ) (702 ) (2,507 ) (997 ) Income taxes receivable 1,071 (44 ) 1,071 (221 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 190 70 737 418 Accounts payable (515 ) (1,316 ) (278 ) (33 ) Accrued liabilities (136 ) (642 ) 626 205 Other (393 ) (139 ) (629 ) (60 ) Cash used in operating activities (5,838 ) (3,551 ) (11,039 ) (1,150 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,920 ) (4,674 ) (16,837 ) (8,558 ) Proceeds from loan to related party — — — 529 Proceeds on sales of short-term marketable securities — — — 1,132 Proceeds from maturities of short-term marketable securities — — — 695 Cash used in investing activities (10,920 ) (4,674 ) (16,837 ) (6,202 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 5,135 — 5,135 11,889 Payment of debt issuance costs (151 ) — (151 ) (153 ) Payment of exit fee costs (135 ) — (135 ) — Payment of costs related to initial public offering — (891 ) — (2,349 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ commissions and discounts — 102,672 — 102,672 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 44 — 99 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 144 — 144 — Cash provided by financing activities 5,037 101,781 5,092 112,059 Change in cash and cash equivalents (11,721 ) 93,556 (22,784 ) 104,707 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,455 14,466 87,518 3,315 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 64,734 $ 108,022 $ 64,734 $ 108,022





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)