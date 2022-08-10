STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter 2022 of $9.1 million a 23% increase over the second quarter of 2021

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 were $10.0 million

Domestic installed base increased to 915 XTRAC devices

Entered the estimated $5.5 billion acne care market with initial commercial launch of TheraClear®X, an FDA-cleared device for in-office treatment of acne

Appointed Michael E. Goodman to the executive leadership team as head of international sales



“STRATA’s strong commercial execution continued into the second quarter of 2022, capping off a great first half of the year,” said Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “We were able to increase our XTRAC installed base, expand usage within existing accounts, convert additional Pharos customers to the XTRAC partnership model and increase our international footprint. I believe that this momentum will carry into the second half of 2022 and set up a strong 2023 and beyond.”

“We were also pleased to announce the introduction of our TheraClearX acne treatment device. Since our asset acquisition of this system in January of this year, we refined our marketing strategy and trained our salesforce on the benefits of the device in the treatment of acne. Throughout the second half of 2022, we plan to continue to build inventory and gather feedback from customers in select regions in anticipation of an expanded launch in 2023. Our investment in this product enables us to now address the estimated $5.5 billion acne care market with the potential to reach other dermatologic application end markets, which we plan to research and develop in the future,” concluded Moccia.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million, as compared to revenues of $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Global recurring revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $5.6 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Equipment revenues were $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.0 million, or 55% of revenues, as compared to $4.8 million, or 65% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2021. The lower gross margin in the quarter was primarily due to the increase in intangible amortization expenses associated with the recent asset acquisitions of TheraClear and the acquisition of RA Medical's U.S. dermatology business. Adjusted gross margin excluding amortization (as noted in the table below), was 61% compared to 66% in the second quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing costs for the second quarter of 2022 were $4.1 million, as compared to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. General and administrative costs for the second quarter of 2022 were $2.3 million, as compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Other expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million as compared to other income of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for second quarter 2022 was $1.9 million, or a loss of $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.1 million, or net earnings of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Outlook

STRATA continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to range from $33.0 million to $35.0 million, representing 10% to 17% year over year growth.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Gross Domestic Recurring Billings and non-GAAP gross profit.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(1,892 ) $1,082 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,339 873 Amortization of right-of-use asset 92 88 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 18 63 Income tax expense - 4 Gain on forgiveness of debt - (2,028 ) Interest expense, net 198 19 Non-GAAP EBITDA (245 ) 101 Stock-based compensation 452 581 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $207 $682

Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

Gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Gross domestic recurring billings $5,956 $5,482 Co-Pay adjustments (204 ) (186 ) Other discounts (46 ) (41 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 1,970 1,769 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (2,499 ) (1,897 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $5,177 $5,127

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Gross profit $4,993 $4,761 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 532 138 Non-GAAP gross profit $5,525 $4,899 Gross profit percentage 54.8 % 64.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit percentage 60.7 % 66.4 %

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear® treatment systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® and XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. In addition, STRATA's TheraClear®X, utilizes FDA-Cleared technology to address the estimated $5.5 billion market opportunity for acne treatment with a non-invasive, highly effective, in-office procedure.

STRATA’s unique business model, in the U.S., leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants including the distribution and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $10,036 $12,586 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $228 and $275 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,989 3,433 Inventories 4,907 3,489 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 696 462 Total current assets 18,628 19,970 Property and equipment, net 6,685 6,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 457 638 Intangible assets, net 18,829 10,083 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 185 216 Total assets $53,587 $46,593 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $4,241 $2,822 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,144 6,377 Deferred revenues 3,253 3,285 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 224 318 Current portion of contingent consideration 500 - Total current liabilities 14,362 12,802 Long-term debt 7,395 7,319 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 313 400 Deferred tax liability 266 266 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 289 392 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,622 - Total liabilities 31,247 21,179 Stockholders' equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,723,046 and 34,364,679, shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 248,378 247,059 Accumulated deficit (226,073 ) (221,679 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,340 25,414 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $53,587 $46,593



STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $9,105 $7,382 Cost of revenues 4,112 2,621 Gross profit 4,993 4,761 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 209 403 Selling and marketing 4,146 3,160 General and administrative 2,332 2,121 6,687 5,684 Loss from operations (1,694 ) (923 ) Other income (expense): Gain on debt extinguishment - 2,028 Interest expense (208 ) (26 ) Interest income 10 7 (198 ) 2,009 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,892 ) 1,086 Income tax expense - (4 ) Net (loss) income $(1,892 ) $1,082 Net (loss) earnings per share of common stock: Basic $(0.05 ) $0.03 Diluted $(0.05 ) $0.03 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 34,723,046 33,876,568 Diluted 34,723,046 34,318,495

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $16,146 $13,209 Cost of revenues 7,025 4,735 Gross profit 9,121 8,474 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 372 787 Selling and marketing 7,762 6,092 General and administrative 4,984 4,910 13,118 11,789 Loss from operations (3,997 ) (3,315 ) Other income (expense): Gain on debt extinguishment - 2,028 Interest expense (407 ) (56 ) Interest income 10 15 (397 ) 1,987 Loss before income taxes (4,394 ) (1,328 ) Income tax expense - (8 ) Net loss $(4,394 ) $(1,336 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $(0.13 ) $(0.04 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,701,267 33,839,554





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)