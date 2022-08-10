RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $74.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 51.9% compared to $48.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 3, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $21.7 million for the current period, a 76.8% increase compared to $12.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $8.2 million for the current period compared to $1.9 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million for the current period compared to $2.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $156.3 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 67.2% compared to $93.5 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 3, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $45.1 million for the current period, a 95.1% increase compared to $23.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $17.2 million for the current period compared to $3.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $12.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million for the current period compared to $3.9 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “I am pleased to announce strong performance throughout the company as we continue to make progress against our long-term strategy. Each unit demonstrated strong execution and performed well in our primarily recession-resistant end markets as demonstrated by year-over-year second-quarter increases of 281% for adjusted EBITDA and 418% for diluted EPS.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “After considering seasonal school closures, our second quarter revenue was consistent with trends experienced in our record-setting first quarter. In addition, we generated operating cash flow of $18.3 million in the second quarter and $20.8 million year-to-date. We anticipate we will continue to see strong results for the balance of fiscal 2022, and now intend to focus on delivering robust growth in fiscal 2023.”

Conference Call

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

Tables to Follow





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Revenue $74,346 $48,933 Cost of services 52,663 36,667 Gross profit 21,683 12,266 Selling, general and administrative 13,264 10,005 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 225 259 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9 Operating income 8,194 1,943 Other (income) expense, net (28 ) 201 Income before income taxes 8,222 1,742 Income tax expense 2,208 486 Net income $6,014 $1,256 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.57 $0.11





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Revenue $156,307 $93,482 Cost of services 111,204 70,366 Gross profit 45,103 23,116 Selling, general and administrative 27,411 19,184 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 463 525 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 89 Operating income 17,229 3,318 Other expense, net 24 213 Income before income taxes 17,205 3,105 Income tax expense 4,671 842 Net income $12,534 $2,263 Diluted net earnings per share data $1.18 $0.19

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

July 2,

2022 January 1,

2022 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $3,112 $235 Accounts receivable, net $45,275 $48,240 Total current assets $51,541 $51,971 Total assets $72,425 $72,852 Total current liabilities $33,764 $29,857 Borrowings under line of credit $0 $14,151 Total liabilities $36,133 $46,883 Stockholders’ equity $36,292 $25,969





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 GAAP net income $6,014 $1,256 $12,534 $2,263 Income tax expense 2,208 486 4,671 842 Interest expense 69 122 166 243 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 26 - 52 Depreciation of property and equipment 225 259 463 525 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9 - 89 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $8,516 $2,158 $17,834 $4,014 Adjustments (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (97 ) 53 (142 ) (82 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $8,419 $2,211 $17,692 $3,932







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $20,906 $43,457 $9,983 $74,346 Cost of services 15,395 30,575 6,693 52,663 Gross profit $5,511 $12,882 $3,290 $21,683 Gross profit margin 26.4 % 29.6 % 33.0 % 29.2 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $16,934 $22,941 $9,058 $48,933 Cost of services 12,920 17,349 6,398 36,677 Gross profit $4,014 $5,592 $2,660 $12,266 Gross profit margin 23.7 % 24.4 % 29.4 % 25.1 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $40,804 $95,641 $19,862 $156,307 Cost of services 30,059 67,758 13,387 111,204 Gross profit $10,745 $27,883 $6,475 $45,103 Gross profit margin 26.3 % 29.2 % 32.6 % 28.9 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $31,400 $44,077 $18,005 $93,482 Cost of services 24,180 33,448 12,738 70,366 Gross profit $7,220 $10,629 $5,267 $23,116 Gross profit margin 23.0 % 24.1 % 29.3 % 24.7 %





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net income $6,014 $1,256 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities 449 1,356 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,779 8,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 343 1,178 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (731 ) 1,681 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 389 1,616 Accrued payroll and related costs (2,392 ) (248 ) Right of use liabilities (382 ) (489 ) Income taxes payable 1,111 93 Deferred revenue (315 ) 913 Deposits 9 6 Total adjustments 12,260 14,165 Net cash provided by operating activities $18,274 $15,421 Net cash used in investing activities (223 ) (123 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,563 ) (14,639 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (235 ) 62 Increase in cash and cash equivalents $2,253 $721



