FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:
- Total fundings increased 64.5% to $32.8 million from $19.9 million consisting of gross lease originations with no change of $19.9 million and loan participations up ~16,490% from $78 thousand to $12.9 million
- Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 0.6% to $30.5 million from $30.7 million
- Total net loan revenues and fees increased 23,209% to $6.1 million from $26 thousand
- Gross profit increased 58.2% to $17.5 million from $11.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $6.4 million compared to $2.1 million
- Net income of $14.4 million compared with net income of $942 thousand
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $332 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share
Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:
- Total fundings increased 31.9% to $54.0 million from $40.9 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $40.8 to $36.1 million and loan participations up ~10,090% from $175 thousand to $17.9 million
- Total net lease revenues and fees decreased 8.2% to $58.2 million from $63.4 million
- Total net loan revenues and fees increased 12,342% to $7.3 million from $58 thousand
- Gross profit increased 26.1% to $26.9 million from $21.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $6.3 million compared to $4.6 million
- Net income of $12.0 million compared with net income of $943 thousand
- Net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(276) thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share
¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.
“We are pleased with this quarter’s results in the face of significant economic headwinds. The Company’s historical omni-channel lease capabilities matched more recently with a complementary loan product have enabled us to continue to grow revenues while tightening underwriting standards. The diversity of our platform coupled with new sales initiatives will allow us to continue to grow in the current environment,” said Richard House, CEO of FlexShopper.
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
June 30,
|For the six months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Lease revenues and fees, net
|$
|30,468,476
|$
|30,662,470
|$
|58,234,788
|$
|63,413,801
|Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value
|6,079,675
|26,083
|7,268,599
|58,422
|Total revenues
|36,548,151
|30,688,553
|65,503,387
|63,472,223
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of lease revenues and merchandise sold
|18,207,305
|19,490,864
|37,367,916
|41,954,420
|Loan origination costs and fees
|804,228
|111,787
|1,229,741
|175,184
|Marketing
|3,770,820
|1,914,095
|5,784,935
|3,746,835
|Salaries and benefits
|3,014,920
|2,747,005
|5,979,362
|5,656,324
|Operating expenses
|5,748,286
|5,213,789
|11,421,488
|9,328,213
|Total costs and expenses
|31,545,559
|29,477,540
|61,783,442
|60,860,976
|Operating income
|5,002,592
|1,211,013
|3,719,945
|2,611,247
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,931,825
|-
|1,931,825
|Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs
|(2,347,838
|)
|(1,222,400
|)
|(4,305,906
|)
|(2,621,397
|)
|Income /(loss) before income taxes
|2,654,754
|1,920,438
|(585,961
|)
|1,921,675
|Benefit /(expense) from income taxes
|11,734,467
|(978,244
|)
|12,594,247
|(978,244
|)
|Net income
|14,389,221
|942,194
|12,008,286
|943,431
|Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares
|(609,777
|)
|(609,773
|)
|(1,219,554
|)
|(1,219,545
|)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders
|$
|13,779,444
|332,421
|10,788,732
|(276,114
|)
|Basic and diluted income/(loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.63
|0.02
|0.49
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|0.51
|$
|0.01
|0.42
|(0.01
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:
|Basic
|21,605,234
|21,605,461
|21,576,312
|21,375,096
|Diluted
|27,898,824
|23,603,477
|28,193,268
|21,375,096
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|4,988,308
|$
|4,986,559
|Restricted cash
|461,649
|108,083
|Accounts receivable, net
|33,050,840
|26,338,883
|Loans receivable at fair value
|22,534,033
|3,560,108
|Prepaid expenses
|1,113,554
|957,527
|Lease merchandise, net
|36,136,995
|40,942,112
|Total current assets
|98,285,379
|76,893,272
|Property and equipment, net
|9,399,753
|7,841,206
|Other assets, net
|76,040
|77,578
|Deferred tax asset, net
|12,244,068
|-
|Total assets
|$
|120,005,240
|$
|84,812,056
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,242,163
|$
|7,982,180
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|416,734
|391,078
|Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest
|1,167,871
|1,053,088
|Accrued expenses
|4,777,278
|2,987,646
|Lease liability - current portion
|189,804
|172,732
|Total current liabilities
|11,793,850
|12,586,724
|Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $394,396 at 2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs
|66,755,604
|50,061,924
|Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion
|10,750,000
|3,750,000
|Deferred income tax liability
|178,160
|495,166
|Lease liabilities net of current portion
|1,675,959
|1,774,623
|Total liabilities
|91,153,573
|68,668,437
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value
|851,660
|851,660
|Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value
|21,952,000
|21,952,000
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,605,234 shares at June 30, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at December 31, 2021
|2,161
|2,144
|Additional paid in capital
|39,259,862
|38,560,117
|Accumulated deficit
|(33,214,016
|)
|(45,222,302
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|28,851,667
|16,143,619
|$
|120,005,240
|$
|84,812,056
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|12,008,286
|$
|943,431
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|37,367,916
|39,064,981
|Other depreciation and amortization
|2,059,323
|1,324,049
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|106,886
|134,580
|Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants
|562,705
|1,034,334
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|27,563,993
|18,778,392
|Proceeds from sale of lease receivables
|6,604,507
|-
|Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance
|113,509
|9,461
|Deferred income tax
|(12,561,074
|)
|378,859
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|-
|(1,931,825
|)
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable at fair value
|(2,457,851
|)
|58,575
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(40,880,457
|)
|(21,775,777
|)
|Loans receivable at fair value
|(16,516,074
|)
|(179,141
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(155,773
|)
|(174,222
|)
|Lease merchandise
|(32,562,799
|)
|(33,875,960
|)
|Security deposits
|-
|4,280
|Lease liabilities
|(5,091
|)
|(2,598
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,740,017
|)
|(4,105,547
|)
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|25,656
|438,010
|Accrued expenses
|1,794,983
|(158,248
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(19,671,372
|)
|(34,366
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs and data costs
|(3,687,241
|)
|(1,367,154
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,687,241
|)
|(1,367,154
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement
|17,800,000
|3,500,000
|Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement
|(1,125,000
|)
|(4,975,000
|)
|Debt issuance related costs
|(86,932
|)
|(526,565
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|137,057
|17,126
|Proceeds from promissory notes, net of fees
|7,000,000
|-
|Principal payment under finance lease obligation
|(5,592
|)
|(2,457
|)
|Repayment of installment loan
|(5,605
|)
|(5,603
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|23,713,928
|(1,992,499
|)
|INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH
|355,315
|(3,394,019
|)
|CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|5,094,642
|8,541,232
|CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|5,449,957
|$
|5,147,213
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|3,953,765
|$
|2,506,589
Non-GAAP Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.
Key performance metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
|Three months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
|14,389,221
|$
|942,194
|$
|13,447,027
|1,427.2
|Income taxes
|(11,734,467
|)
|978,244
|(12,712,711
|)
|(1,299.5
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|56,283
|42,877
|13,406
|31.3
|Other amortization and depreciation
|1,122,263
|672,656
|449,607
|66.8
|Interest expense
|2,291,555
|1,179,523
|1,112,032
|94.3
|Stock-based compensation
|257,476
|249,222
|8,254
|3.3
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|-
|(1,931,825
|)
|1,931,825
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,382,331
|$
|2,132,891
|$
|4,249,440
|199.2
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
|12,008,286
|$
|943,431
|$
|11,064,855
|1,172.8
|Income taxes
|(12,594,247
|)
|978,244
|(13,572,491
|)
|(1,387.4
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|106,886
|134,580
|(27,694
|)
|(20.6
|)
|Other amortization and depreciation
|2,059,323
|1,324,049
|735,274
|55.5
|Interest expense
|4,199,020
|2,486,817
|1,712,203
|68.9
|Stock-based compensation
|562,705
|629,486
|(66,781
|)
|(10.6
|)
|Product/ infrastructure expenses
|-
|10,000
|(10,000
|)
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|-
|(1,931,825
|)
|1,931,825
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,341,973
|$
|4,574,782
|$
|1,767,191
|38.6
The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
